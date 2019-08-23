20 Queer Q's with Shannon Beveridge

The 20 Queer Q's series seeks to capture LGBTQ+ individuals (and allies) in a moment of authenticity. We get to know the subjects, what makes them who they are, and what they value.

The goal of these intimate conversations is to leave you, the reader, feeling like you just gained a new friend, a new perspective, and that you learned something new about or saw a different side of someone—maybe someone that you don’t see online, but someone that’s maybe like you.

This week get to know LGBTQ+ YouTuber Shannon Beveridge! Learn about what values she looks for in an ideal partner, her thoughts on online authenticity, what Pride means to her, and more!

Name: Shannon Beveridge

Age: 27

Preferred Pronouns: She/Her

Sexually Identifies As: Lesbian

What do you love about the LGBTQ+ community?

I think one of my favorite things about it is that you can connect with someone on a deep level even if you don’t know them at all. Even though your experiences are different, there’s something you can connect with each other on a deep level that it feels like a family kind of situation.

What are your thoughts on dating in the LGBTQ+ community?

It’s the same which is the best part about it, there’s no difference. But you can’t help but think about the numbers and know that your playing field is a bit smaller, especially if you're in middle America. You have less people to choose from and it feels like that. If you move to Los Angeles, lots of lesbians there, we tend to flock there. I think the sheer size also creates this incestual situation. I feel like most people I know have either dated the same person or hooked up with the same person.

What does Pride mean to you?

It’s just a celebration of authenticity. I think it’s the one time of year that you have no fear or the least fear that you would ever have to express yourself the way that you want to.

Who is someone you consider to be an LGBTQ+ icon?

Tegan and Sara have been people I looked up to before I even knew I was gay, before I had that conversation with myself. I remember being in high school, being drawn to them, and I was really interested in them and open about who they were before it felt like many people were. They were younger and cool and so many other queer women icons that existed were a little bit older that I didn’t really relate to.

Do you think LGBTQ+ youth have it easier? It gets better, does it get easier?

Gay marriage wasn‘t even a possibility when I was younger, so things like more represetnation, that makes the queer experience easier. But is it easy? Hell no. As much as I’m appreciative of older generations, I do think sometimes there’s a disconnect appreciating what we’ve done pushing forward and being more open than out. Easier, yes. Easy? Hell no.

What’s advice you have for LGBTQ+ youth?

It feels so much better to have one person know and love you than to have 100 people love you and never really know you. Until you give someone the opportunity to see who you are and feel the freedom of coming out, you’ll never know. People will surprise you and don’t assume that your experience will be bad because of whatever fears you’ve built up.

Favorite drink to order at a bar?

If it’s a night out with friends, it’s a Vodka Soda or a Mexican beer. But if I’m having a night, I’m having a Dirty Martini.

What are values that you look for in an ideal partner?

Honesty, kindness, trust, and open communication is so important to me.

Describe what being queer is like in 3-5 words.

Really fucking awesome.

Did you feel like you had to perform when you came out?

For sure. When I started coming out, where I was getting most of my representation was on Tumblr and there was a distinct Tumblr lesbian kind of thing going on with snapbacks, flannels, and long boards, and I did it hard. In a lot of ways, I think some people might think of me as a quintessential Tumblr lesbian, but I think you have to have those moments of trying the things you see.

What’s your earliest memory that you felt you were different?

When I was in elementary school I was a cheerleader and I just remember thinking one time, "Why do I want the older girls to pay attention to me so much? Why do I want to be the one that sits on their lap?"

What do you feel most insecure about?

Not knowing exactly what I want to do and I feel like I’m getting to an age where I have an idea but I don’t have the answer?

What is the title of the current chapter of your life?

2019 Is Very Hard.

Do you feel that people are as authentic online as they are in person?

I think some people are. It’s so easy to filter yourself online on any platform because you have so much time between making the content and hitting post. There are so many filters it goes through. I think it’s hard to be 100% authentic because you’re figuring out ways to sound smarter, to look better. My videos unedited are completely different from the final product. I think we’re all trying to impress each other and compare ourselves to other people.

Did you ever/do you still feel uncomfortable holding another girls hand in public?

I definitely did, and I still do in moments of safety where I feel like I don’t want to draw attention to myself. The discomfort has changed because before I was scared to be judged, but now it’s out of my safety.

Fill in the blank: When I find someone I’m interested in, I ______.

Let them know.

How much does your LGBTQ+ identity play into your overall identity?

I think your sexuality is just one part of you and not all of you. But I also think you can’t help that it’s overreaching and that it touches different parts of your life. For me, because I’ve, in a sense, made a career talking about the LGBTQ+ community, it’s become more of my identity because it is my job as well as who I am.

Fill in the blank: In 5 years, I want to _________.

Know what I want to do for the rest of my life and hopefully have a house.

If you could shadow anybody for a day, who would it be?

Olivia Wilde on the set of Booksmart.

What value/quality has being queer given you? What have you gained?

Empathy for other people’s struggles and stories. Going through my coming out process, going through so much and no one knew, it’s made me see the world and treat people with the idea that you never know what someone is going through. It’s also made me more connected to people in general because I’m more appreciative of my life and that I’ve found a way for me to be myself. Empathy and gratitude would definitely be it.

Keep up with Shannon over on her YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram!