Bluesky silenced trans voices over J.K. Rowling, here’s why

Why does the film mean so much to Xennials? Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, and Stacey Dash in 'Clueless' Paramount Pictures Most generations have multiple touchstone features. Reality Bites and Singles are two that really speak to the Gen X experience, while Mean Girls and Superbad are both widely considered quintessential pictures for Millennials. Xennials, however, are caught between the two, with pieces of our identity firmly rooted in each generation. As such, there aren't a lot of signature movies that we can claim as our own. What’s meaningful about Clueless is that it captures the adolescent experience from the perspective of characters who don’t neatly fit into either the Gen X or Millennial classifications. To put it into perspective, terminology for the Xennial generation didn’t even exist on paper until Sarah Stankorb wisely coined the term in a 2014 Good Magazine article . Existing in limbo means that Xennials have often felt invisible, a sensation to which many queer folks can also relate. So, it feels special and sacred that Clueless most closely belongs to our generation. Now, to be completely fair, Clueless belongs to everyone who loves the film, not just to us. Yet it still feels significant that the core characters in the picture were born in or around 1980, meaning that the film is most accurately categorized as a Xennial film — and what a film it is!” Clueless gets just about everything right. The film is hilarious in its depictions of Cher (Alicia Silverstone), a well-meaning teen trying to play matchmaker, and ultimately finding love for herself in the process. The comedy lands; the wardrobe and hairstyles are iconic; the performances and casting are nothing short of perfection; and the pacing and editing are impeccable. I’d be hard-pressed to find a flaw within. Not only that, it stands out as a landmark of queer representation. As any queer person who endured the era likely remembers, the ‘90s weren’t an easy time for LGBTQ+ folks. The legalization of gay marriage was years away, and there was still quite a bit of misinformation and panic about the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Not only that, it was considered taboo to feature a queer character in mainstream media, let alone a queer character who had an identity outside of their sexual orientation.

Clueless is a landmark of quality queer representation Justin Walker in 'Clueless' Paramount Pictures Fortunately, Amy Heckerling is a trailblazer and an ally. She tackled heavy themes (including abortion) with her breakout feature, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and it wound up resonating as one of the defining teen films of the ‘80s. The following decade, she repeated the process with Clueless, this time finding a way to touch on a series of new themes, including the queer experience. She does so with nuance and unwavering positivity. Perhaps not surprisingly, the end result stands as her second decade-defining teen film. Bravo. Even though quality queer representation was exceedingly rare in the mid-1990s, Heckerling found a respectful and inclusive way to feature a gay character in Clueless. She scripts Christian (Justin Walker), who initially presents as Cher’s would-be love interest, as a gay man who is so much more than a caricature. Sure, he likes to shop and he’s a sharp dresser, has a passion for art, and an even deeper appreciation for Tony Curtis films, but there is so much more to him than that. Let us never forget that Christian nearly comes to blows with the creeps who dangle Cher’s makeover-project-turned-gal-pal, Tai (Brittany Murphy), over the railing at the mall. He’s multifaceted, far more so than the average queer character in a ‘90s teen comedy who more often than not was included strictly for comedic purpose or as an object of derision.