NikkieTutorials Empowers Her Transfeminine Fans In New Makeup Video

After being blackmailed into coming out as trans, the 26-year-old continues to embrace her community.

In her latest video titled Feminizing Makeup Hacks, YouTuber and makeup guru NikkieTutorials is sharing a bunch of amazing makeup tips aimed to help transfeminine viewers with her 13 million subscribers.

After being blackmailed into publicly coming out as transgender earlier this year, the 26-year-old continues to embrace her community. But before jumping directly into the tips, she made a personal disclaimer about societal standards that make transgender people believe they need to pass as cisgender to be happy.

"I think it is disgusting that we live in a world where only if you look 'cis,' where you look like a biological woman, you get to 'pass' as a trans person," she said. "That is unacceptable and I'm still fighting for that every single day."

Nikkie points out that wearing makeup isn't about pleasing others. "Yes, it is fun to play with makeup, and yes, it is fun to alter certain features of your face, but at the end of the day, makeup washes off and you have to love yourself before you put anything on." She also encouraged viewers to believe their beautiful, not to hide who they are, but encourage it.

"This is a video for anybody out there to find new techniques to alter your look because at the end of the day, that's what makeup is for," she says. "In my opinion, makeup is here to make us feel powerful, strong, confident. It isn't a layer of paint to hide ourselves or to 'pass' for society."

And it isn't just transgender viewers who could learn a thing or two.

Watch the tutorial below!