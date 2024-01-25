30 things every gay guy in college experiences at least once
You know you're in college when...
Shutterstock
College is a totally crazy time in your life. Full of self-exploration, drunken nights, and mistakes you'll later regret, it's the ultimate period where you can just embrace your freedom and figure out who you actually are.
What a concept, right?
Everybody has a different college experience, but whether you're a freshman, graduate, or 6th-year super senior, here are 30 things every gay guy should experience (at least once!) in college.
Already out of college and missed a few on the list? Who's to say you can't try it out anyway!
Attend some sort of naked event
Shutterstock
Take advantage of fitness in your youth
Shutterstock
Sneak out of a backdoor or window because your hook-up is still closeted
Sneak out of a backdoor or window because YOU’RE still closeted
Have at least one threesome
Shutterstock
Explore at least ONE serious relationship
Shutterstock
Be someone else's wingman
Shutterstock
Have someone else be a wingman for you
Shutterstock
Go for someone you'd normally consider "out of your league"
Shutterstock
Fall in love with the wrong person (probably a straight boy)
Act interested in football
Give yourself minor panic attacks over STDs
Attend a performance or try-out for the campus acapella group
Become the sweetheart of a sorority
Study abroad (and learn all too much about the world’s view on circumcision)
Befriend someone who has the exact opposite opinion on everything and anything
Obsessively social media stalk that cute boy in your class to find out if he’s gay
Hold a holiday celebration in your dorm for those that didn’t go home
Drive an insane distance to a neighboring town just to hook-up
Search for a sugar daddy ‘cause you’re broke (but back-out every time it gets serious)
The walk of shame (even though this is just everyone in college)
Feel the overwhelming stress to label yourself
Overachieve in an effort to prove your sexual orientation doesn’t hold you back
Close down the library one night and a bar the next
Feel scared to fall into a stereotype (after all you’re your own human!)
Drunkenly make out with a girl just to try it out
Drunkenly make out with a boy “just to try it out”
Date someone just 'cause they’re the only other gay person at your school
Rush a fraternity (even though you’re not entirely sure it’s for you)