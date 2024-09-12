101 gay things to do before you die

Shutterstock
Here's the 101 on everything you need to know live your best gay life, honey
Okay, so, not everything on here is necessarily "gay," but these should all be experiences you have at least once in your gay life.
Here are 101 gay things to do you need to add to your bucket list immediately. How many have you already checked off?
1. Attend San Francisco Pride
It’s one of the biggest Pride Festivals in the world. Gotta check this one off your bucket list.
2. Go on a gay cruise
A bunch of horny dudes in swimsuits getting drunk? What could go wrong?
3. Date someone unexpected
Everyone has a type, or a style, or a vision of who they want to be with. It’s okay to have your preferences, and it’s okay to even stick with them a little, but it’s important to venture out there at least once or twice and date someone you wouldn’t normally. You never know, it could ignite a spark that will never die!
4. Watch Queer as Folk
Yes, it’s based on the UK show of the same name, but the Showtime series broke ground and is worth a look. And those sex scenes, though!
5. Have a gay roommate
Learning to live with someone is an important rite of passage, especially if it’s another gay person (that you’re not sleeping with).
6. Host an Oscar party
Yes, the Academy may be behind the times, but that doesn’t mean your fancy soiree has to be!
7. Head to a gay rodeo
Popular in the Southwest, the Gay Rodeo shows up in most areas of the country. Save a horse and ride a cowboy, right?
8. Go on a blind date
Yes, it’s scary, and yes, it will probably end badly. But. You never know!
9. Go on an online date
Tinder, OkCupid, Grindr — pick one, pick a guy, and go on an actual date. It’s easier than it sounds.
10. Join a gay sports team
Volleyball, baseball, badminton — whatever it is, joing a gay sports team will introduce you to new friends and keep you active.
11. Watch To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
Yes, this is the movie your friends are quoting all the time. And so should you!
12. Bring a date to the company holiday party
There’s nothing like showing off a bit of arm candy to your coworkers.
13. Do Halloween in New Orleans
New Orleans is a mecca for Halloween festivities, which means the gay scene here is frighteningly fabulous.
14. Top
Usually bottom? Switch it up and take control. The results may surprise you!
15. Bottom
Usually top? Suck it up and enjoy a little role reversal. You may like it more than you think.
16. Come out
Yeah, this one’s important. Do it when it’s right for you, but don’t go your whole life living in the closet.
17. Party in West Hollywood
Some of the most famous gay bars (and some of the hottest guys) can be found in WeHo. Hit it and hit it hard.
18. Watch And The Band Played On
You may be surprised how little you know about the AIDS crisis of the 1980s. This movie is both enlightening and heart wrenching.
19. Introduce a significant other to your family
If the special man in your life is going to be around for a while, don’t let your family miss out on knowing him, too.
20. Attend Folsom Street Fair
This is the most famous kink festival in the country. So grab some ass-less chaps and prepare for the unexpected.
21. Learn to make the perfect cocktail
Manhattan? Martini? Whatever it is, learn how to make it, and how to make it well. Your friends (and dates) will thank you!
22. Go to a drag show
There’s a long history of drag in the gay community. Don’t miss out on the fantastic performances and sickening costumes.
23. Participate in an AIDS walk
The fight against HIV/AIDS is far from over. Raise some money and show your support.
24. See your favorite diva in concert
Lady Gaga. Britney. Cher. Whichever diva does it for you, buy a ticket and sing your little gay heart out.
25. Read Giovanni’s Room
James Baldwin’s unprecedented novel is a gay must-read. And yes, it was written in 1956.
26. Order a cosmo
If it’s good enough for Carrie Bradshaw, it’s good enough for you.
27. Go to the gym
You don’t need to become a gym rat, but staying healthy makes you feel good and helps you live longer.
28. Volunteer
From the HRC to The Trevor Project, there’s no shortage of LGBTQ charities that need help. Lend a hand.
29. Have a “guys only” weekend
Leave the boyfriends/husbands behind and enjoy a weekend with just your guy friends. Wine and cheesy gay movies are a must.
30. Have phone sex
Whether it’s with a stranger from Craigslist or your husband of 30 years, dirty talk over the phone can be loads of fun.
31. Have webcam sex
Graduate from phone sex and get on camera. Great for long distance relationships, the occasional business trip or a random Internet tryst.
32. Attend the Outfest Film Festival
Gay movies may get a bad rap, but there are wonderful films on the festival circuit that often get overlooked. Make sure to check it out.
33. Have a long-term relationship
A “forever” relationship may not be for everyone, but you learn a lot about yourself and what makes you happy when you pursue a LTR.
34. Do drag
Halloween happens once a year, so you have no excuse. Shave those legs, buy a wig and let someone else do your makeup. Yas kween!
35. Have a one-night stand
It may not be your thing, or it may be your weekend ritual, but at least you’ll never have to ask yourself “what if?”
36. Go to a sex shop
They can be as creepy or as upscale as you like. And trust us, you can ask the employees anything. Anything.
37. Buy a sex toy
If you’re in the store, you might as well make a purchase! Anal beads, dildos, nipple clamps, butt plugs — the possibilities are endless.
38. Learn a new language
It helps expand your mind, provides you with more travel options and makes you sound sexy as hell in the bedroom.
39. Kiss a girl
Hey, Katy Perry liked it, so maybe you will, too!
40. Go to a gay wedding
Sure, you kind of have to be invited, but a gay wedding needs to be experienced firsthand. Don’t forget a gift!
41. Get tested — often
Knowing your status gives you peace of mind. It also keeps you and your sexual partners safe.
42. Host a brunch
Come on, brunch is pretty gay. Stock up on champagne and OJ and invite the gang. Everyone loves brunch.
43. Go to a bathhouse
You don’t have to do anything once you’re there if you don’t want to, but the rush you get walking in for the fist time is unforgettable.
44. Buy quality lube
Yes, there is better lube out there than the bargain bin crap you usually buy. And yes, you can totally tell the difference.
45. Watch straight porn
Watch it with a friend, a partner or all by your lonesome. Find out what all the fuss is about.
46. Vote
There’s still a long way to go on the equal rights front. Don’t get complacent. Your vote counts. So do it!
47. Cut out booze
Even if it’s just for a month, see how you feel. No hangovers, more money in your wallet, and a liver that thanks you.
48. Get a quality haircut
Yes, Great Clips can get the job done, but spoil your scalp at least once and splurge on a quality salon cut. You’ll look great!
49. Send a dick pic
Send it to a Grindr hookup, your new boyfriend or your husband of years and years. A well-timed D.P. can really brighten someone’s day.
50. Go to a nude beach
There’s something both terrifying and liberating letting it all hang out. Get comfortable in your own skin and enjoy the view!
51. Play out a kinky fantasy
Don’t be afraid to get all 50 Shades of Grey up in the bedroom. Be honest with your fantasies and find someone willing to play!
52. Take yourself on a shopping spree
Don’t max out your credit cards, but there are certain wardrobe staples you need: quality shoes, quality jeans and nice luggage. Trust us.
53. Check out Minneapolis Pride
Yep, this city knows how to celebrate. It’s one of the best Pride Festivals in one of the gay-friendliest cities in the country.
54. Go to a rave
The music, the lights, the dancing, and yes, the drugs. It may not be your cup of tea, but you’ll have fun, guaranteed.
55. Buy designer
A Louis Vuitton wallet, a Prada bag — whatever it is, find something special with a label that makes you feel like a rockstar.
56. Sing at a karaoke bar
There’s at least one gay bar in every city that hosts a karaoke night. Find it, practice your favorite song and channel your inner Beyoncé.
57. Stop smoking
Your skin will look better, your lungs will last longer and you won’t smell like an ashtray.
58. Find the prostate
The male G-spot is a beautiful thing. Find yours. Then find his.
59. Learn to cook
Even if it’s just one dish, cooking will keep you from starving on those lonely single nights and may even impress a date.
60. Take PrEP
Practice safe sex, always. Condoms are a must, and now so is PrEP.
61. Visit Stonewall
Check out this pivotal New York landmark. We wouldn’t be where we are today without the brave people who rioted there.
62. Get spiritual
Religion hasn’t always been welcoming. But there’s still value in the spiritual. Yoga, meditation, church — whatever floats your boat.
63. Adopt a pet
Ok, so it’s not super gay, but pets bring so much joy to our lives. Plus, a cute dog or a cuddly cat can be a guy magnet.
64. Go for a mani/pedi
Your hands and feet will thank you. And so will everyone who has to shake your hand or see your feet in sandals.
65. See a Broadway show
There’s something magical about the theatre. Dress up, take a date and let yourself get swept away by song and dance.
66. Go to a White Party
Florida has some of the most famous White Parties in the world, but you can find them just about anywhere.
67. Visit Berlin, Germany
Home to the gay golden age of the 1920s, Berlin has a long and rich history with queer folk. You won’t want to miss it.
68. Learn your queer history
Harvey Milk. Gertrude Stein. Alan Turing. Audre Lorde. These are names you should know. There’s power in knowing how far we’ve come.
69. Buy porn
Yes, everything streams for free. But a well-produced adult film may make you think differently about those grainy amateur vids.
70. Vacation in Palm Springs
There’s a reason it’s popular with the gays. The restaurants, the clubs, the shopping, the spas — it’s all here.
71. Explore the Marais in Paris, France
Paris’ gayborhood is full of history, clubs, bars and restaurants. It makes for beautiful walking during the day and plenty of partying at night.
72. Visit the Leslie Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art
Located in New York City, this is the first dedicated LGBTQ art museum in the world.
73. Jam out at GayBiGayGay
This music festival/art event brings queer performance artists from all over, and is hosted during SXSW in Austin, Texas every year.
74. Learn to deep throat
This is a skill that will never go out of style. Breathe through your nose.
75. Role-play
Are you the naughty schoolboy in detention with the hot teacher? Or the dominating cop? Grab a costume and play it out with someone special.
76. Say “I love you” first
It’s easier when someone else says it, but there’s something empowering about being the first one to say those three magic words.
77. Befriend the L, B, T and Q
There’s more to our community than just gay men. Get out there and meet the rest of our amazing and diverse crowd. We’re in it together!
78. Go to a male strip club
Banana hammocks for days! Bring your dollar bills and get ready for some steamy lap dances.
79. Go to a female strip club
It may not be as titillating, but you can’t deny, some of these girls know how to work a pole! Get it!
80. Experience Gay Days at Disneyland
It’s “The Happiest Place on Earth,” and once a year it becomes “The Gayest Place on Earth!”
81. Get a facial
Ok, so there are two kinds, but we’re referring to the spa kind (although, you do you). Pamper yourself!
82. Go wine tasting
Whether it’s in Napa or a local winery near you, learning about wine and what you like is a must.
83. See a therapist
We could all use a little quality couch time. Family, friends, jobs — it’s nice to have an objective perspective once in a while.
84. Make straight friends
It’s good to have balance. Break up the gay and get some straight perspective every now and then.
85. Eat at Hamburger Mary’s
There are several locations throughout the U.S. There fare is fine, but it’s the clientele and people watching that keep people coming back.
86. Celebrate at Reykjavík Pride
Iceland is home to one of Europe’s longest running Pride Festivals. The country is pretty popular with the bears, too, as you can imagine.
87. Join a Gay Geeks Meetup
Gay geeks are all the rage. Use Meetup.com to find a group of like-minded gays to geek out with!
88. Read Maurice
E. M. Forster’s “unpublished” novel has all the Victorian England angst you could ask for. Definitely a gay literary standard.
89. Watch Angels in America
This HBO adaptation of the Tony Kushner play is near perfect. Keep the tissue box nearby, this one’s a tearjerker.
90. Get some sexy underwear
Andrew Christian, 2(x)ist, Ginch Gonch — pick your poison! You’ll feel sexy and your ass will look amazing.
91. Go to Burning Man
While not strictly a gay event, Burning Man is full of open-minded folks, and certainly leans on the queer side.
92. Visit Europe’s “Big Four” gay summer destinations
Sitges, Spain. Mykonos, Greece. Ibiza, Spain. Gran Canaria, Spain. You can’t go wrong with this itinerary.
93. Go to RuPaul’s DragCon
A convention full of your favorite drag queens? Done and done.
94. Date a sugar daddy
Older men have a lot to teach us. And buy us.
95. Be a sugar daddy
If you have the money and the wisdom, why not share it with a hot young thing?
96. Pamper your mom
While it may not be true for everyone, most gay men have a special connection with their mothers. Don’t let her forget it.
97. Gay Days Las Vegas
A whole weekend full of hard bodies, pool parties and late nights in the City of Sin. Not even a question.
98. Relax in Puerto Vallarta
The Mexican Riviera doesn’t get much gayer than this. Lay on the beach, parasail, swim — the world is your oyster.
99. Take a self-defense class
Hate crimes, sadly, are still a thing. From kickboxing to karate, practice some moves that could save you one day.
100. Kiss Oscar Wilde’s grave
Join the millions of admirers and kiss this gay icon’s lipstick-stained gravestone in the Père Lachaise Cemetery in Paris, France.
101. Leave a legacy
Don’t let your life slip by without making a difference. As the kids say: You only live once!