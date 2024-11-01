Handsome DJ Cedric Gervais began his career performing steamy bangers for the gays

If you want to make it to the mainstream, you have to win over the gays.

Cedric Gervais is a Grammy-winning DJ known for his hit remix of Lana Del Rey's "Summertime Sadness" and for performing electrifying sets at major festivals around the world.

Ahead of his set at EDC Orlando this weekend, the star is opening up on his latest remix of Sister Sledge's iconic anthem "We Are Family" and how he started his impressive career performing for the LGBTQ+ community. Read below!

Congratulations on your new song with the icon Nile Rodgers. You two decided to reimagine Sister Sledge's "We Are Family," which is a timeless anthem. How did this all come together?

Well, we've work together in the past on "Everybody Dance," which was a big success. We decided to collaborate again and what better one than "We Are Family" with such a positive message?

You're known for remixing many well-known songs throughout the years. Why did you want to put your own spin on this classic?

I grew up listening to this song in the club and it always has been a huge hit for me.

You just dropped this anthem recently, so what has the reception been like at the clubs?

It's been amazing! People are loving it.

Speaking of clubs and performances, you have a ton of exciting appearances coming up including EDC Orlando. What should fans expect at your set this year?

I'm excited to be back at EDC Orlando! That is the place where I played "Summertime Sadness" for the first time.

EDC is pulling out all of the stops for this year's festival. Why was it important for you to join the lineup and make this year's event so special?

EDC is a huge festival and Florida is my home, so I'm very excited to be part of it.

You're famously known for working with Lana Del Rey and securing a Grammy for your remix of "Summertime Sadness." How incredible does it feel knowing that you have an iconic club anthem that's been played all over the world?

It feels amazing! This song became a classic. I still play it in all of my sets and I hear it everywhere.

You've worked with many legends in the industry, but is there anyone you're still hoping to perform with?

Bruno Mars!

Since you're speaking to Pride, your fanbase is made up of many that are part of the LGBTQ+ community. What message do you have to your passionate gay fans who love every banger you've put out?

I actually started my career in one of the most iconic gay clubs in Paris called Queen! It always been the best crowd to play for.

Last question for you... I'm based in Las Vegas, so will I be seeing you at any of the clubs anytime soon?

Yes! You can see me at my residency at TAO Group... so Omnia Nighclub, Tao Beach, Marquee Nightclub, and many more!

