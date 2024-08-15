Chad Michaels spills on an 'All Stars' return & which 'Hunger Games' meme was cut from 'Drag Race'

Happy Hunger Games bitches!

Chad Michaels is the iconic winner of season one from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars who continues to take over the internet thanks to her memorable moments from the show.

Although she may have been crowned 12 years ago, many fans would love to see Michaels return to the werkroom as a contestant one more time on an All Winners season.

"Never say never, but at this point in my life, I'm not feeling competitive. My personal life is just so good right now. Never say never, but that's where I'm at," Michaels tells PRIDE.

One of the reasons Michaels keeps getting talked about to this day is due to her hilarious memes that go viral every few months.

Mainly, her references to The Hunger Games still have Drag Race fans giggling nonstop. However, production actually scrapped one of her best lines from the final edit during episode one of All Stars 1.

"They cut my best! When we had to lip sync, I went, 'I volunteer as tribute!' RuPaul sh*t his pants. I'm heartbroken they didn't leave that in. It must have been a copyright thing, but it was funny."

Plus, Michaels even reveals that her final outfit was a reference to one of Katniss Everdeen's iconic outfits from the first film.

"There was a theme and then an underlying theme. I wrapped it up all in a bow! So, you're welcome."

Keep up with Chad Michaels by following her on Instagram here and learn all about Bet US by visiting the official website here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top.