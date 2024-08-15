Scroll To Top
Interviews

Chad Michaels spills on an All Stars return & which Hunger Games meme was cut from Drag Race

Chad Michaels spills on an 'All Stars' return & which 'Hunger Games' meme was cut from 'Drag Race'

Chad Michaels spills on an 'All Stars' return & which 'Hunger Games' meme was cut from 'Drag Race'

The Drag Race winner is taking a trip down memory lane in a new interview with PRIDE.

rickycornish

Happy Hunger Games bitches!

Chad Michaels is the iconic winner of season one from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars who continues to take over the internet thanks to her memorable moments from the show.

Although she may have been crowned 12 years ago, many fans would love to see Michaels return to the werkroom as a contestant one more time on an All Winners season.

"Never say never, but at this point in my life, I'm not feeling competitive. My personal life is just so good right now. Never say never, but that's where I'm at," Michaels tells PRIDE.

One of the reasons Michaels keeps getting talked about to this day is due to her hilarious memes that go viral every few months.

Mainly, her references to The Hunger Games still have Drag Race fans giggling nonstop. However, production actually scrapped one of her best lines from the final edit during episode one of All Stars 1.

"They cut my best! When we had to lip sync, I went, 'I volunteer as tribute!' RuPaul sh*t his pants. I'm heartbroken they didn't leave that in. It must have been a copyright thing, but it was funny."

Plus, Michaels even reveals that her final outfit was a reference to one of Katniss Everdeen's iconic outfits from the first film.

"There was a theme and then an underlying theme. I wrapped it up all in a bow! So, you're welcome."

Keep up with Chad Michaels by following her on Instagram here and learn all about Bet US by visiting the official website here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoViralRuPaulsDragRaceEntertainmentCelebrities
celebritieschad michaelsdrag queensdrag raceentertainmentrupaul's drag racethe hunger gamesinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio