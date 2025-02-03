Search form

Chris Olsen is embracing his sexiness & 'feeling confident' at Grammys

The popular influencer is proudly showing off his sexuality.

rickycornish

Chris Olsen always serves some hot tea.

With nearly 14 million followers on TikTok, the handsome influencer has allowed everyone to watch all of the drama in his personal life unfold online.

2025 has undoubtedly been rough for everyone, but Olsen is taking the proper time to take care of himself and look out for everyone in his chosen family.

"I feel good about how I look! I feel good about myself. I'm feeling confident! Even though my Glambots always end up on the worst compilations, I like them! That's what matters to me," Olsen tells PRIDE.

While attending the 2025 Grammy Awards, Olsen made it a point to note that queer representation at the biggest events around the world are needed during these crucial times.

"Coming together is what we need right now. The more spaces we can be in, the better. The gays, but also our transgender community and trans people of color. It's important for the kid who DM'd me from Alabama who had never seen a gay person at the Grammys."

Fans can keep up with Chris Olsen by following him on Instagram. To see the full interview from the Grammys red carpet, check out the video at the top of the page.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

