Did Chris Olsen just reveal that he's single?

Trouble in paradise?

In the golden age of TikTok, there is no escaping Chris Olsen — and we love to see it!

The star is literally everywhere! He had a starring role in the new Mean Girls movie, attends every concert imaginable, and hangs with a LOT of A-list celebrities.

However, it seems like his love life may not be as perfect as people assumed. The star was dating boyfriend Patrick Johnson for a few months, but it looks like things aren't as great as we hoped.

@rickycornish Replying to @Chris Olsen Love you right back! 🤭 #chrisolsen #grammys #grammyawards #redcarpet #gay #lgbt #pride #queer

In the clip above, Olsen stays clear of revealing too much about his love life. When asked if he has a boyfriend, the star responded with "I don't know. I don't know. I don't know," before laughing off the question.

Even though he showed up to the Grammys solo, the star was proud to represent the LGBTQ+ community and the Swifties by rooting for Taylor Swift ahead of her history-making night.

"I was here last year, so to be here again... I'm very honored to be back. I'm representing the Swifties, the gay Swifties, and the gays in general," Olsen tells PRIDE.

To see the full interview with Chris Olsen on the Grammys red carpet, check out the video below.