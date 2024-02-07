Scroll To Top
Interviews

Did Chris Olsen just reveal that he's single?

Did Chris Olsen just reveal that he's single?

Chris Olsen Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The popular TikTok star was a little coy when asked about his love life at the Grammys.

rickycornish

Trouble in paradise?

In the golden age of TikTok, there is no escaping Chris Olsen — and we love to see it!

The star is literally everywhere! He had a starring role in the new Mean Girls movie, attends every concert imaginable, and hangs with a LOT of A-list celebrities.

However, it seems like his love life may not be as perfect as people assumed. The star was dating boyfriend Patrick Johnson for a few months, but it looks like things aren't as great as we hoped.

@rickycornish

Replying to @Chris Olsen Love you right back! 🤭 #chrisolsen #grammys #grammyawards #redcarpet #gay #lgbt #pride #queer

In the clip above, Olsen stays clear of revealing too much about his love life. When asked if he has a boyfriend, the star responded with "I don't know. I don't know. I don't know," before laughing off the question.

Even though he showed up to the Grammys solo, the star was proud to represent the LGBTQ+ community and the Swifties by rooting for Taylor Swift ahead of her history-making night.

"I was here last year, so to be here again... I'm very honored to be back. I'm representing the Swifties, the gay Swifties, and the gays in general," Olsen tells PRIDE.

To see the full interview with Chris Olsen on the Grammys red carpet, check out the video below.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsDatingVideoGrammyAwardsViralTikTokGayEntertainmentCouplesCelebrities
tiktokbreakupcelebritieschris olsenentertainmentgay datinggrammy awardsgrammysrelationshipsinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio