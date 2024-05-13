Scroll To Top
Interviews

Adult star Derek Kage spills on his kinks & why he was 'born' to make spicy films

Adult star Derek Kage spills on his kinks & why he was 'born' to make spicy films

Derek Kage Gay Porn XXX Videos
Falcon Studios / CockyBoys

The newcomer is gaining momentum in the industry, so he rightfully earns his spot as this week's Man Crush Monday.

rickycornish

When you know, you know!

Derek Kage quickly shot to stardom in the adult entertainment industry in just a couple of years.

Back in January, the star earned himself plenty of accolades including "Best Leading Actor" and "Best Newcomer" from the GayVN Awards, along with "Gay Performer of the Year" from the XBIZ Awards.

"Last year was my first full year in the industry and to my knowledge, no one has ever won Performer of the Year, Best Newcomer, and Best Leading Actor all in the same year. I was born for this. I could not be happier," Kage tells PRIDE.

Many performers may feel like they've peaked once they sweep an award show season, but Kage is just getting started.

In fact, the star is very humbled and grateful that he's been able to skyrocket to the top of the industry as he believes porn saved his life.

"Around this time two years ago, I was struggling with alcoholism, my husband had just left me because I was interested in studio work, and my family life was awful. I actually attempted suicide. It was that moment shortly thereafter that I got my first studio gig. Coming from such a horrible place, I couldn't be happier."

Not only is Kage thankfully in a much better place in all aspects of his life, but he's now using his platform to give back.

The performer recently partnered with The Pride Store to raise money and awareness for the Free Speech Coalition, especially with LGBTQ+ rights on the line as the 2024 election looms.

"We are in a battle together to make sure that we maintain our constitutional rights, as well as protect ourselves. [We've] teamed up to fight this fight together."

It's safe to say that Kage is truly doing it all. Outside of his philanthropic work, the pornstar is continuing to show his versatility by filming so many different types of videos that'll satisfy anyone's kinks or particular tastes.

"In the BDSM realm, I've particularly thrived. This is what genuinely makes me happy. I feel like I have purpose, even if I'm a sex worker. I want to work in every single aspect of the adult entertainment industry, so the goal now is to take over the world. I'm here and I want to take it over."

Anyone who shops on The Pride Store will get 10% off with the promo code “DerekKage” or and 10% of the proceeds donated to Free Speech Coalition.

To see the full interview with Derek Kage, check out the video below.

Adult Star Derek Kage Opens Up on His Shocking Past Before Making His Spicy Debutyoutu.be

Interviews
adult contentadult entertainmentadult filmcelebritiesentertainmentgay porninterviewsman crush mondaynsfwpornpornstarsexsexy picsvideo
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

