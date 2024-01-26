Angela White, Max Konnor, Derek Kage & more share advice for future adult entertainers

Write this down!
When a new year comes around, that means the AVN and GayVN Awards return to Las Vegas where all of the world's top pornstars come together and do everything your mind can think of.
Between meeting fans, filming content, and winning awards... it's certainly a weekend that most adult entertainers remember for the rest of their lives.
On this year's red carpet, PRIDE caught up with the stars and asked for their top tips and tricks to making it big in the porn industry.
Scroll below to see what each of these gorgeous models had to say!
Angela White
Angela White is considered one of the biggest pornstars in the world.
With ten million Instagram followers, plenty of accolades, and countless amounts of fans... this queen's advice is like gold. After all, she's been killing it in the industry for 20 years.
"Definitely do what you love. Stick to your boundaries. Know what your boundaries are. Don't be afraid to say no. Enthusiastic consent is sexy," White tells PRIDE.
Rhyheim Shabazz
Rhyheim Shabazz just took home the award for Performer of the Year at this year's GayVN Awards.
As one of the most respected stars in the game, Shabazz says this line of work is not for the faint of heart.
"Be sure! Once you jump in, you're in. Once your content is out there, it's permanently out there. Be sure you want to do it," Shabazz says.
Austin Wolf
Austin Wolf is another world-renowned adult entertainer with many years of experience under his belt.
This lovable daddy has been very open and candid about his journey in the industry, even though he started later in life.
"If you're relevant, you're relevant! What's your sexual activity like already? If it's not already high, chances are this could be damaging from a mental standpoint. You don't want to put a square peg in a circle. Frankly, I've got a sex addiction. I was able to target that and make a career out of it. I'm very humbled that it worked out the way it did," Wolf says.
Max Konnor
Max Konnor took home the Performer of the Year Award at the 2022 GayVN Awards.
The star has not only done an amazing job in the adult industry, but he's also performed in Off-Broadway shows and even dipped into reality TV on X-Rated: NYC.
"The biggest advice I give to people starting out is to humanize your brand. Take the weirdest things about yourself and show that to yourself. People become fans for d*** and ass. They stay fans because you're a decent human being."
Derek Kage
Derek Kage had one of the best nights of his life at the 2024 GayVN Awards.
The performer took home two awards for Best Newcomer and Best Leading Actor. Although he's been a pornstar for a short amount of time, he certainly has plenty of wisdom.
"Be adaptable. Always have a smile on your face when you're on set. Be yourself, have fun, but do what you have to do for the camera."
Mr. Pam
Mr. Pam has directed porn for 20 years now, so she's certainly worked with every type of content creator.
As someone who works behind the scenes, her key advice could help some stars stay working for years to come.
"Have a good personality and be realistic. If you really want to do in porn, have fun with it. It's not about the money. It's not about the fame. It's about having fun and having a good experience!"