Drake Bell reveals his all-time favorite moment from Drake & Josh

The teenage heartthrob helped many young people with their queer awakenings.

rickycornish

Pip pip da doodly doo!

Drake & Josh premiered on Nickelodeon 20 years ago and quite literally raised a generation. Thanks to the show's clever storylines and hilarious humor, Drake Bell and Josh Peck became household names overnight.

Fast forward to today, Bell is still keeping himself busy by performing his new music around the world and competing on the current season of The Masked Singer.

"It was amazing! To get out there and have fun again was real cool. I'm not a dancer, so being able to have that mask on is a really freeing and fun experience," Bell tells PRIDE.

Many people have missed seeing Bell on their screens since his days as a young star on Nickelodeon. Although quite a years have passed since his days as a teenage heartthrob, the star is revealing his favorite moment on the classic sitcom.

"Drake, where's the doorhole?! Any moments where it's just me and Josh trapped in tight quarters, like when we were trapped in the bathroom running away from the dog. It's amazing that I had the opportunity to find my comic partner. I have kids coming up to me and they're quoting the show! The show lives on and keeps going."

As one of the most-watched faces on TV for millennials and gen-Z kids, Bell also served as a queer awakening for many young people.

"I have so many fans from so many walks of life. You hear a lot of stories like, 'You really saved me in this part of my life when my parents weren't accepting me' or 'I feel like I was an outcast in society.' It's just so rewarding to be able to hear that you got to be part of people's journey."

Within the past few years, the childhood star has also opened up on many struggles he's experienced in the industry. Back in March, Bell shared the emotional and physical abuse he faced at Nickelodeon while appearing on the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

In 2021, he pleaded guilty for a child endangerment case after he was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio for texting a 15-year-old minor. Later, Bell clarified that he accepted a plea deal and that he was unaware of the minor's age while communicating with them. He also said no sexual images were exchanged.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights on FOX. To see the full interview with Drake Bell, check out the video at the top of the page.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

