Former Nickelodeon stars speak out against Dan Schneider in upcoming docuseries

A new docuseries is coming to Investigation Discovery, focusing on the numerous allegations that have come out in recent years against former prolific Nickelodeon creator Dan Schneider.

The network recently released a trailer for Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, centered around former Nickelodeon cast and crew telling their stories alleging toxic and even criminal behavior involving people on Schneider’s shows.

“Behind the upbeat onscreen presence on these shows with questionable jokes and over-the-top sketches, QUIET ON SET reveals an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew,” reads the description from ID.

Schneider created a number of hit shows for the kids’ network throughout the 1990s and 2000s, such as Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious, Sam & Cat, and The Amanda Show, and was also heavily involved in early Nickelodeon hits All That and Kenan & Kel.

But rumors that his sets were chock-full of inappropriate behavior — and that Schneider himself was frequently the root of this — had long swirled around Hollywood. This was only furthered when his creative partnership with Nickelodeon ended in 2018, and came to a head four years later between an exposé by Business Insider investigating claims of toxicity, Jennette McCurdy’s memoir repeatedly calling out bad behavior from a show creator (although she did not explicitly name Schneider), and Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas repeatedly speaking up against him.

The four-part docuseries appears to not only be focusing on Schneider himself, but “actual pedophiles” working on Nickelodeon shows, and suggests some potential bombshell revelations of information never before made public.

The first two installments will premiere on March 17, with the remaining parts airing the following night, March 18.