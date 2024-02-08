Scroll To Top
TV

Former Nickelodeon stars speak out against Dan Schneider in upcoming docuseries

Former Nickelodeon stars speak out against Dan Schneider in upcoming docuseries

Victoria Justice, Drake Bell, Maree Cheatham, Dan Schneider, Leon Thomas III, Chris Massey, Josh Peck
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Allegations of toxic workplace behavior have plagued the creator in recent years.

rachelkiley

A new docuseries is coming to Investigation Discovery, focusing on the numerous allegations that have come out in recent years against former prolific Nickelodeon creator Dan Schneider.

The network recently released a trailer for Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, centered around former Nickelodeon cast and crew telling their stories alleging toxic and even criminal behavior involving people on Schneider’s shows.

“Behind the upbeat onscreen presence on these shows with questionable jokes and over-the-top sketches, QUIET ON SET reveals an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew,” reads the description from ID.

Schneider created a number of hit shows for the kids’ network throughout the 1990s and 2000s, such as Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious, Sam & Cat, and The Amanda Show, and was also heavily involved in early Nickelodeon hits All That and Kenan & Kel.

But rumors that his sets were chock-full of inappropriate behavior — and that Schneider himself was frequently the root of this — had long swirled around Hollywood. This was only furthered when his creative partnership with Nickelodeon ended in 2018, and came to a head four years later between an exposé by Business Insider investigating claims of toxicity, Jennette McCurdy’s memoir repeatedly calling out bad behavior from a show creator (although she did not explicitly name Schneider), and Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas repeatedly speaking up against him.

The four-part docuseries appears to not only be focusing on Schneider himself, but “actual pedophiles” working on Nickelodeon shows, and suggests some potential bombshell revelations of information never before made public.

The first two installments will premiere on March 17, with the remaining parts airing the following night, March 18.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
TVEntertainmentCelebrities
dan schneiderdocuserieshollywoodinvestigation discoverynickelodeon
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio