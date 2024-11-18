Scroll To Top
Interviews

Adult star Dylan Tides reveals the secret to his spicy viral videos

Adult star Dylan Tides reveals the secret to his spicy viral videos

Adult star Dylan Tides reveals the secret to his spicy viral videos

The performer is creating steamy content that you'll love.

rickycornish

Dylan Tides is the vers performer you'll fall in love with.

As one of the freshest faces in the adult entertainment industry, Tides already secured an exclusive contract with Carnal Media and he's been creating a ton of content that people are enjoying.

In a very oversaturated market, Tides is sharing his secret to making hot videos that stand out above the rest.

"I have a really authentic presence. I try to be passionate. I have a connection with the person that I'm working with. I've always enjoyed sex and now I get paid to do it," Tides tells PRIDE.

Tides started his career in porn after posting some naughty photos on Reddit, which eventually led to him being scouted out by Carnal Media.

"I can't even begin to say how much fun it has been. It has been so wholesome. Every time I meet a new person, they're awesome. I love the fantasy content we have. We have more content on the way and you guys are going to love it."

The star is also loving his time as a Carnal Media model since his boyfriend, Lane Colten, is also an exclusive model for the popular adult film studio.

"It's been incredibly easy. We've done collabs separately and together. It's just all about love, acceptance, and encouragement. What makes him happy makes me happy. It's really easy!"

Fans can keep up with Dylan Tides by following him on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

