Lisa Rinna says America will become The Handmaid's Tale if Trump wins the 2024 election

Lisa Rinna says America will become 'The Handmaid's Tale' if Trump wins the 2024 election

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

The actress and former RHOBH star is sharing her political concerns as a grand marshal for Miami Beach Pride.

rickycornish

Her lips were made for talking... and that's just they'll do!

Lisa Rinna has undeniably cemented herself as a polarizing figure in pop culture. It's impossible to miss her as she's made her mark in acting, fashion, cosmetics, reality TV, and philanthropy.

This weekend, the mogul will serve as a grand marshal for Miami Beach Pride and she's taking the honor responsibly by using her voice to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

"I'm so excited. I love the gays. The gays are my favorite! I have more gay friends than I have straight girlfriends. I thought it was really important to go to Florida. I think it's more important than it's ever been, to be honest with you," Rinna tells PRIDE.

Pride is extremely vital this year as anti-LGBTQ+ legislation continues to sweep the country. Rinna is well aware of what's at stake heading into this election.

"We're in a really rough, scary time. If they're going to take away Roe vs. Wade and abortion, next is going to be same-sex marriage. We have to get out and vote. We determine everything in the end."

The entrepreneur is calling on all Americans to vote blue when they hit the polls this November, as the far right is introducing plenty of bills to harm minorities and the queer community.

"You need to vote for Biden. Otherwise, we're going to lose our democracy and we're going to have a dictator. Period. If you're thinking differently, then your head is in the sand. You better get serious about it. If that happens, we're f***ed."

Rinna is also a huge advocate for President Joe Biden and believes he's more than qualified to continue running this country for an additional four years.

"I don't care if you think Biden is old. He has done more for this country than any president ever. It's the truth. The alternative is Handmaid's Tale honey and we don't want that, so get out and vote Democrat. I'm going to get so much s*** for that and guess what? I don't care."

Miami Beach Pride is this weekend and you can get more information here. To see the full interview with Lisa Rinna, check out the video below.

Lisa Rinna Says America Will Become 'The Handmaid's Tale' if Trump Wins the 2024 Electionyoutu.be


Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

