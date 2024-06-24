Katy O'Brian Grand Marshal Announcement

Hi Fam! 🌈

It feels like Pride Month is FLYING by this year. But even as we head into the final week, there’s still time to celebrate, reflect, make it our best yet, and uplift the members of community who fill us with so much Pride!

Rebellion and pride in our identities is the theme of this week and our latest Grand Marshal is the living embodiment of both of those ideas. We are absolutely delighted to be honoring Katy O’Brian, who is making a name for herself in Hollywood in an already modern classic Love Lies Bleeding and starring in some of the biggest properties like Star Wars and Marvel with roles in The Mandalorian and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She did it all not by conforming, but rather by smashing the mold and blazing her own trail of representation.

I sat down with Katy to talk about pursuing her dreams, believing in herself despite the odds, and never letting anyone police or politicize her body. We also talked about her winding road to a queer awakening and coming out in Indiana, her concerns going into this year’s election, and how she’s staying strong in the face of fear. No surprise, her response is all about rebellion. “One of the things that I kind of find a little bit of solace in is the collective action community. Just making yourself heard and difficult. I love a good rebel,” she tells PRIDE.

She also shared a hilarious story of the moment she knew it was time to face her sexuality and explained how it was local drag queens who taught her about what queer joy is all about. Yes, Pride month may be coming to a close but with Katy leading the parade we’re happy to fall in line and march along with her to the end!

We’re wishing you a happy and safe Pride, everyone!



Cheers!Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

