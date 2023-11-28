56 Wild Photos From Providence's 41 Pride Events in 31 Days — No, Seriously

Images: Adriana Drag @adrianaadrag; Ryan Welch @rywelchy13
In a state once described by the Wall Street Journal as a “Speed Bump between New York and Boston”, the proud and diverse queer community sure can make some waves in the small but mighty Ocean State.
Providence, Rhode Island is a loud and proud queer haven in so many ways. In fact. 16 of Rhode Island’s tiny 39 cities and towns have their own respective Pride celebrations. But the main Pride festivities for the state take place on the third Saturday in June right in the heart of downtown Providence. Where we have been bringing Pride to the streets since 1976. What humbly started with 75 guests has bloomed into a celebration, festival, and nighttime illuminated parade with a quarter of a million people attending. Rhode Island Pride has also received many accolades over the past few years such as being named one of the top 7 Prides in the world by National Geographic in 2018, one of 21 Top Pride Parades and Celebrations in the U.S. for 2023 by U.S. News and World Report, and celebrated as the 4th largest Pride celebration in the country
One block party alone, at The Dark Lady, has nearly 10,000 audience members every year and was named one of the largest Pride after parties in the country. That is pretty impressive for a state of only 1,200 square miles. We are loud, we are proud. We are Providence.
Halloween is a mini-Pride here in Little Rhody! Halloween has been often referred to as the High Holy Gay Holiday and in Providence Rhode Island, that rings true. With over 50 scheduled events at local clubs, restaurants, bars, and gathering spots in the month of October, we certainly have something to offer everyone! Throughout October Drag Brunches, Bingo, trivia nights, open stages, shows, and cabaret just to name a few. The following pictorial represents a small selection of amazing images snapped by the amazing Rhode Island Pride Volunteer Photography Team as well as contributing artists and event guests.
The following wonderful sponsors have hosted events over the course of October:
Stable, Crystal Head Vodka (Owned by Ghostbuster Dan Aykroyd), Black Sheep Providence, Mirabar, AIDS Care Ocean State, The Imperial Court of Rhode Island at Providence, EGO Providence, Hyde Speakeasy, The Dark Lady, Ellies Providence, Alchemy Providence, Kimis, Fete Theatre, Lost Valley Pizza & Revival Brewery, Deadbeats Providence, The George, The Columbus Theatre, Barnaby’s Public House, East End Theatre & Performing Arts, The Providence Rooftop G, Butterfly Cannon Tequila, Borealis Coffee Company, Hotel Providence, Juicy Market PVD, The Eagle Event Center, Haus of Codec, Askew Providence, Dusk, and Drag in RI." — Jen Bonin and Ronald E. Frustaglia
