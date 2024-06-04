Your guide to all things Pride 2024, from survival tips to the best memes and more!

Pull those rainbow crop tops out of your closet, put on some sunscreen and hit the streets -- Pride season is here! All month long, PRIDE.com is bringing you the best, most complete coverage of Pride Month celebrations. We've compiled everything you need to know about Pride 2024 into one place. Check it out!

☀️ Tips for surviving your first-ever Pride CARLOSBARQUERO/SHUTTERSTOCK It’s the time of year to celebrate your queerness and find a Pride event near you to join with your fellow community to do so. If you’re heading into this Pride season as a virgin to the experience, Andrew Stillman has five tips to help you make the most of it. ------------------------------------

👩‍👧‍👧 Family-friendly ways to celebrate Pride While, in some ways, the world is a vastly better place for the LGBTQ+ community than it was decades ago, far-right conservatives are now systematically attacking those hard-won rights. But for one month a year, the queer community comes together to protest, celebrate, and party. So ignore right-wing zealots who say that Pride isn't for kids, and get out there and celebrate with the kiddos in your life! Ariel Messman-Rucker has tips on how to make Pride fun for the whole family. ------------------------------------

🤩 Here’s how your favorite celebs are celebrating Pride @ricky_martin/Instagram; @Kellyrowland/X; @starliliex/X We aren’t the only ones getting in the Pride spirit -- some of our favorite out-and-proud celebs and allies are already in their full (metaphorical) rainbow gear and getting into it!

Rachel Shatto has a roundup of how our favorite famous cuties are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this month! ------------------------------------

🧱 What is the Stonewall Uprising and where would we be without it? BRIAN LOGAN PHOTOGRAPHY/SHUTTERSTOCK It's important to know the history of Pride. In the 1950s and 60s, a homosexual kiss or two men holding hands was a jail sentence, and police constantly raided gay spaces, with some bars shut down by state liquor authorities for violating the law. All of that changed one fateful night on June 28, 1969, when a six-day protest outside the Stonewall Inn changed the course of gay and lesbian life forever. Andrew Stillman has thebreakdown of the Stonewall Uprising. ------------------------------------