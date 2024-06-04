Scroll To Top
Pride

Your guide to all things Pride 2024, from survival tips to the best memes and more!

Pride 2024
Sophon Nawit/Shutterstock

Here's everything you need to know — and don't want to miss — about this year's Pride celebration, all in one helpful guide!

Pull those rainbow crop tops out of your closet, put on some sunscreen and hit the streets -- Pride season is here! All month long, PRIDE.com is bringing you the best, most complete coverage of Pride Month celebrations. We've compiled everything you need to know about Pride 2024 into one place. Check it out!

🗓️ Your guide to every Pride celebration in the U.S.

First things first: Where should you celebrate Pride? There are so many options! We've got a collection of the biggest and best Pride celebrations across the U.S. in 2024. Check it out!

------------------------------------

👑 Our Grand Marshal

They don't call Sasha Colby a goddess for no reason.

When people think of Colby, their minds immediately turn to her mesmerizing lip syncs, breathtakingly gorgeous looks, contagious laugh, and iconic titles including Miss Continental and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15.

That's why we named her our first PRIDE.com Grand Marshal of 2024! Read Ricky Cornish's interview with the drag icon.

------------------------------------

☀️ Tips for surviving your first-ever Pride

friends celebrating pride

CARLOSBARQUERO/SHUTTERSTOCK

It’s the time of year to celebrate your queerness and find a Pride event near you to join with your fellow community to do so.

If you’re heading into this Pride season as a virgin to the experience, Andrew Stillman has five tips to help you make the most of it.

------------------------------------

👩‍👧‍👧 Family-friendly ways to celebrate Pride

While, in some ways, the world is a vastly better place for the LGBTQ+ community than it was decades ago, far-right conservatives are now systematically attacking those hard-won rights.

But for one month a year, the queer community comes together to protest, celebrate, and party. So ignore right-wing zealots who say that Pride isn't for kids, and get out there and celebrate with the kiddos in your life!

Ariel Messman-Rucker has tips on how to make Pride fun for the whole family.

------------------------------------

🤩 Here’s how your favorite celebs are celebrating Pride

Ricky Martin; Kelly Rowland; Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlin

@ricky_martin/Instagram; @Kellyrowland/X; @starliliex/X

We aren’t the only ones getting in the Pride spirit -- some of our favorite out-and-proud celebs and allies are already in their full (metaphorical) rainbow gear and getting into it!

Rachel Shatto has a roundup of how our favorite famous cuties are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this month!

------------------------------------

🧱 What is the Stonewall Uprising and where would we be without it?

The Stonewall Inn

BRIAN LOGAN PHOTOGRAPHY/SHUTTERSTOCK

It's important to know the history of Pride. In the 1950s and 60s, a homosexual kiss or two men holding hands was a jail sentence, and police constantly raided gay spaces, with some bars shut down by state liquor authorities for violating the law.

All of that changed one fateful night on June 28, 1969, when a six-day protest outside the Stonewall Inn changed the course of gay and lesbian life forever. Andrew Stillman has thebreakdown of the Stonewall Uprising.

------------------------------------

😂 Pride Month memes that have us CACKLING

pride parade

SHAWN GOLDBERG/SHUTTERSTOCK

Looking to celebrate Pride Month by regularly reminding everyone in your life that you love tasting the rainbow? There's no need to bother trying to hunt down whatever scraps are left from Target's goofy Pride collection to get your message across.

No, you can reach far more people with way less effort with the help of these handy dandy Pride memes, compiled by Rachel Kiley.

Bookmark this page and keep checking back all month long for the latest stories and photos from Pride celebrations all across the country!

PridePrideGuides
pride monthpride
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Latest Stories

author avatar

Pride Staff

Read Full Bio