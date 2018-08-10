#LenaWaithe

Lena Waithe Shares the Powerful Reason for Her Dramatic Hair Cut

lena-waithe-750x.jpg

"I felt like I was holding onto a piece of femininity that would make the world feel comfortable with who I am."

Taylor Henderson
By Taylor Henderson
August 10 2018 3:31 PM EDT
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook

Many queer people have a turbulent relationship with their hair. Our locks can allow the world to make assumptions about who we are, which for many is something they're still figuring out and for some can even be dangerous

At the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual grants banquet yesterday, Master of None star and Emmy-winner Lena Waithe opened up about her freshly shaved signature dreadlocks to Variety

"I've gotten gayer guys," the out 34-year-old joked. 

Waithe laughed then continued, "I’ve been thinking about it for a while. I felt like I was holding onto a piece of femininity that would make the world feel comfortable with who I am."

“I think I thought for a long time, ‘Oh, if I cut my hair, I’ll be a stud, I’ll be—in the gay world, there’s a lot of categories—I’ll be a stud or I’ll be a butch,’ and I’ve always thought, ‘Well, no, I’m not that, I’m still soft,’ and I said, ‘Oh, I gotta put that down ’cause that’s something that is outside of me.’"

"I cut it and I felt so free, so happy, so joyful and I really stepped into myself. And if people call me a butch or say ‘she’s stud’ or call me sir out in the world—so what? So be it. You know what I mean? I’m here with a Prada suit on, not a stitch of makeup, and a haircut—I feel like, ‘Why can’t I exist in the world in that way?’"

Fans thanked Waithe for her vulnerability:

 

 

 

Tags: #LenaWaithe, #Style, #Beauty, #Lesbian, #Women

Must-Watch New Series

From our Sponsors

READER COMMENTS ()
 

Latest News