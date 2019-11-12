This Car Commercial Is Basically the Lesbian Version of 'The Notebook'

Who knew a car commercial could make me ugly cry?

A new ad from Renault has gone viral on Twitter for the gayest of reasons. The two-minute commercial follows two women over thirty years. Their relationship begins as childhood friends in a foreign exchange program then evolves into a whirlwind romance, complete with kissing in the rain, dramatic letter writing, a homophobic father, an unhappy marriage, and even a tear-jerking reunion, all complemented by an emotional piano cover of Oasis' "Wonderwall" of course.

I'm not crying, you are!

"Many things have changed in those thirty years," said Executive Creative Director at Publicis Poke Dave Monk said of the ad. "While technology, design, attitudes, and culture will always shift and change, one thing will always stay the same as long as humans have hearts: the love story. This is a simple and universal tale of two souls on their own enduring journey of life, love, and passion.”

Twitter lost their minds over the commercial:

"Gay rights!" - Renault basically.