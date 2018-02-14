9 Strap-On Struggles That Are Way Too Real

Ask any couple in which both partners have vaginas! Nothing makes you realize how unimportant flesh penises are like buying one of your own in whatever color, shape, and size you and your partner desire. Couples of any orientation and gender can enjoy strap-on sex. For people with penises, strapping on another dick has to be one of the hottest types of sex out there. Yet becoming best friends with a strap-on can take time, and getting used to having sex with one can feel awkward.

These are nine strap-on struggles that are way too real.