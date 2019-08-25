Why Lesbians Stay Friends With Their Exes

Maintaining a healthy friendship with an ex isn't always a bad thing.

After I broke up with my college girlfriend, I was on Tinder a lot and I met this girl named Daisy. Long story short, she was way younger than I thought (after meeting IRL, I realized I had never asked her age) and she was against the idea that I was friends with my exes.

Yes, my exes! It was 2013 and I didn’t think that being friends with exes was a radical idea, especially for a teenager. And you know what? It isn’t. And here’s why:

1. The lesbian community is small

If you're part of it, you won't want to cause too many waves.

2. We need all the friends we can get

Once again, the community is small, which means you can’t take your queer friends for granted. Breaking up isn’t a good enough reason to be a dick.

3. One day, you'll date a mutual friend (or an exes' ex)

Which is weird, but if you aren't cool with your ex, it's even weirder.

4. Being able to recognize when you aren’t meant to be with someone is rewarding

It takes maturity. Surprisingly, it seems to happen often in the lesbian community.

5. Because finding new friends is really hard and you're comfortable with your ex

She's probably seen you at your worst, so the trust level is automatically higher.

6. And not being friends can ruin other friendships

It’s super uncomfortable to make your friends choose between you and your ex.

7. There’s a chance your relationship will be better when you aren’t together

Which is also something all humans of all sexualities should learn to do.