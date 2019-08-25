Why Lesbians Stay Friends With Their Exes

After I broke up with my college girlfriend, I was on Tinder a lot and I met this girl named Daisy. Long story short, she was way younger than I thought (after meeting IRL, I realized I had never asked her age) and she was against the idea that I was friends with my exes.
Yes, my exes! It was 2013 and I didn’t think that being friends with exes was a radical idea, especially for a teenager. And you know what? It isn’t. And here’s why:
1. The lesbian community is small
If you're part of it, you won't want to cause too many waves.
2. We need all the friends we can get
Once again, the community is small, which means you can’t take your queer friends for granted. Breaking up isn’t a good enough reason to be a dick.
3. One day, you'll date a mutual friend (or an exes' ex)
Which is weird, but if you aren't cool with your ex, it's even weirder.
4. Being able to recognize when you aren’t meant to be with someone is rewarding
It takes maturity. Surprisingly, it seems to happen often in the lesbian community.
5. Because finding new friends is really hard and you're comfortable with your ex
She's probably seen you at your worst, so the trust level is automatically higher.
6. And not being friends can ruin other friendships
It’s super uncomfortable to make your friends choose between you and your ex.
7. There’s a chance your relationship will be better when you aren’t together
Which is also something all humans of all sexualities should learn to do.
