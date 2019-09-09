6 Essential Tips for Trying a Strap-On for the First Time

Ah, so the time has come. Maybe you’ve been eying them in secret online. Maybe you’ve never even thought about them. But it’s inevitable — in a queer relationship, strap-on use is going to come up.

While these toys can seem totally intimidating, it’s not really too complicated to get started. Sex toys don’t have to be awkward AF. If you want to give strap-ons a try, check out the following tips so you feel less lost. (Plus, you can even send them to your partner as a little nudge to let them know where your thoughts are headed.)