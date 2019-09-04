5 Ways to Introduce Sex Toys in the Bedroom (Without Being Awkward AF)

Whether you’re just hooking up or in a committed relationship, sex toys are a fun, and often hilarious, way to introduce something new to your sex life. There’s such a huge variety out there, and it can really transform your sexual experiences. Plus, it’s a great way to get to know each other better — and it doesn’t always have to be awkward. After all, if you’re sleeping with someone, things getting a little funky at times is just a part of the deal.
Here are some of our tips for how to push aside any awkwardness and skip to the sexytimes.
A casual conversation about whether or not your partner is interested in sex toys can be the easiest way to get the ball rolling. It’s also a great way to get any fetishes out into the open. Bring it up when it feels natural, and remember that there’s nothing weird about wanting to try something new. Open communication is key 100% of the time.
In store or online, look at toys together. There are literally thousands of sex toys and so many different ways you can use them. It’s a bonding experience to go through aisle after aisle or page after page to see which one (or which ones) look right for your interests.
Sex toys are just toys. While they can be intimidating, at the end of the day it’s your decision to use them or not. They are only as powerful as you (and, well, their batteries) make them. But seriously, talk to the person or people you’re going to be using toys with, and make sure to label the sex toy convo a judgment-free zone, as any talk about bodies or sex should be.