5 Ways to Introduce Sex Toys in the Bedroom (Without Being Awkward AF)

Whether you’re just hooking up or in a committed relationship, sex toys are a fun, and often hilarious, way to introduce something new to your sex life. There’s such a huge variety out there, and it can really transform your sexual experiences. Plus, it’s a great way to get to know each other better — and it doesn’t always have to be awkward. After all, if you’re sleeping with someone, things getting a little funky at times is just a part of the deal.

Here are some of our tips for how to push aside any awkwardness and skip to the sexytimes.