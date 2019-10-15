Bombshell Stars Are Ready for War Against Fox News in New Trailer

Ready for another insanely dramatic roller coaster ride? Well you're in luck, because Lionsgate just released a new trailer for the upcoming Bombshell film that's got us instantly hooked!
Telling the story of the women who came forward and took down former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes after he was accused of sexual harassment, Bombshell's incredibly stacked cast includes Oscar winners Charlize Theron (playing controversial news personality Megyn Kelly) and Nicole Kidman (playing journalist Gretchen Carlson), as well as Oscar nominee (and our Birds of Prey queen!) Margot Robbie and out Saturday Night Live comedian Kate McKinnon!
Bombshell is set to hit theaters this December. Watch the newest trailer for the film in the video below!
