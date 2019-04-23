Lesbian Teen Rom-Com The Half of It Is Coming to Netflix

And both of the film's leading ladies are women of color!

Alice Wu, the lesbian director of the 2004 queer film Saving Face, is directing a new teen rom-com for Netflix! And it's going to be sooooooo gay.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Half of It just began production for the streaming service. Charmed star Leah Lewis will play Ellie Chu, the smart, lonely Chinese-American high school student who is hired by the school jock (Daniel Diemer) to write love letters to woo Aster Flores, played by Alexxis Lemire (Truth or Dare), who they both secretly love.

It looks like both of the leading ladies are women of color! That's our kind of love triangle!

In the process of Ellie ghostwriting for the school jock, she and Aster teach each other "about the nature of love as they find connection in the most unlikely of places."

Netflix is truly making America gay again, one teen rom-com at a time. The film also stars Becky Ann Baker, Catherine Curtin, Wolfgang Novogratz, and Enrique Murciano and will hopefully be out later this year.