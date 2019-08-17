13 Lesbian & Bi Period Dramas That Will Take You Back in Time

Based on the groundbreaking novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, this 2015 romantic drama directed by Todd Haynes will take you back to the Christmas season of 1952, where Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara), a temporary shop girl and photographer, and Carol Aird (Cate Blanchett), a mother separated from her husband, begin a forbidden love affair that takes them from New York City to Waterloo, Iowa and back.
This 1994 Peter Jackson film about the notorious 1954 Parker-Hulme murder case follows Pauline Parker (Melanie Lynskey) and Juliet Hulme (Kate Winslet) after Juliet moves to Christchurch, New Zealand and creates a fantasy world with Pauline. The girls grow closer, but when Juliet’s father confronts Pauline’s parents about their daughters’ inappropriate relationship and the girls are pulled apart, they reach a breaking point.
Tipping the Velvet (based on the bestselling Sarah Waters novel of the same name) is a 2002 BBC mini-series that will transport you to Victorian England, and draw you into the story of Nan, a young woman who falls in love with Kitty Butler, a male impersonator, who she follows to London.
Farewell, My Queen is a 2012 French drama that presents a fictionalized account of the last days of Marie Antoinette (Diane Kruger) as seen through the eyes of Sidonie Laborde (Léa Seydoux), a young deeply devoted servant. Virginie Ledoyen plays the Duchess of Polignac, who the queen is infatuated with.
This two-part BBC mini-series adaptation of the Sarah Waters novel is another engrossing Victorian England period drama. The worlds of two very different young women, Sue Trinder, a pickpocket, and Maud Lilly, who stands to inherit a fortune when she marries, collide in an unlikely romance.
This 2007 historical drama written and directed by Shamim Sarif is set in 1950s Cape Town, South Africa during the beginning of apartheid. The movie follows two Indian South African women who fall in love in spite of the racism, sexism, and homophobia of the society they live in.