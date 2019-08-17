13 Lesbian & Bi Period Dramas That Will Take You Back in Time

Based on the groundbreaking novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, this 2015 romantic drama directed by Todd Haynes will take you back to the Christmas season of 1952, where Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara), a temporary shop girl and photographer, and Carol Aird (Cate Blanchett), a mother separated from her husband, begin a forbidden love affair that takes them from New York City to Waterloo, Iowa and back.