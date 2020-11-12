Selena Gomez to Play Trailblazing Lesbian Mountaineer in New Biopic

Get your boots and your coat ready — Selena is taking on a queer role.

Popstar and actor Selena Gomez will strap on her hiking boots to star in the upcoming biopic about trailblazer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado.

In 2016, Vásquez-Lavado became the first Peruvian woman to climb the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. By completing the Denali peak in 2018, she also became the first out gay woman to climb all Seven Summits, a challenge where a mountaineer climbs the tallest mountain on each continent.

The upcoming film titled In the Shadow of the Mountain and Vásquez-Lavado’s upcoming memoir of the same name detail her epic journey. The book is scheduled for a winter 2022 release and as of now, it's currently unclear when the movie will even begin production.

The Gomez-led movie will be financed by One Community, Scott Budnick's impact-focused company committed to "to change hearts and minds on critical issues of equity and equality." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Vásquez-Lavado's moving story as a "victim of childhood assault and neglect who found healing and power in mountaineering" factored into the decision to pick up the film. "Vásquez-Lavado’s work in survivor circles has been heralded, particularly her efforts to organize treks to Mt. Everest's base camp for other women who have endured abuse," THR adds.

Little Birds writer/director Elgin James is set to write and direct In the Shadow of the Mountain with Oscar-winner Donna Gigliotti set to produce.

"Silvia is a force of nature," said Gigliotti in a statement. "Scott and I are so excited to work with Elgin and Selena to tell this story of resilience, courage, adventure, and humanity."