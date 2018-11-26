Torrey Mercer’s 'Boys/Girls' Is a Playful Bisexual Bop!

The bisexual lighting in the music video is REAL! And PRIDE has the exclusive premiere!

"What do you like about boys and girls?"

It’s a question that every bi or pansexual person has been asked at some point in their lives. For some of us, it’s difficult to answer, but not for Torrey Mercer. In fact, she wrote an entire song about her attraction to multiple genders and what it is she finds attractive about them.

PRIDE caught up with Torrey in preparation for her newest single, "Boys/Girls," to ask her what went into creating the song.

For a while, she explained, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter knew she wanted to write a song about bisexuality and her attraction to women.

"Ever since I realized it was a part of my identity, and came out to myself privately during the summer of 2016, I knew that one day I wanted to bring it into my music," she told PRIDE. "At that time, I was way too scared to do more than just think about it, but it’s very surreal to see how far I’ve come."

"I wrote "Boys/Girls" at the end of last year with a writer named Tova Litvin, and I remember telling her I had this idea to write a song about bisexuality with a verse about boys and a verse about girls."

"So when we were in the session, she asked me what I like about both, and we wrote it down. She helped me shape the verses and chorus melodies, and I fleshed out the chorus lyrics and bridge to bring the song together. From the moment we wrote it, I knew it was special."

Sheena Midori Brevig, who directed and co-produced the video, told PRIDE in a statement:

"I met Torrey through a the LGBT center in Hollywood, as we were both seeking more of a community as bi women. As fellow artists we had a lot in common and became quick friends. When Torrey shared the "Boys/Girls" song with me, I immediately knew I wanted to help her share this message with the world. Everyone has their own coming out journey and for me there were some very painful moments and there can be a lot of heartbreak involved. When I heard "Boys/Girls," I loved how lighthearted and honest and straightforward it was, and to me it represented the joy you feel when you can finally embrace who you are."

Watch the premiere of "Boys/Girls" in the video below!