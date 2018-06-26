Mary Lambert's New Video Is Literally Too Cute to Handle

The out singer dropped the video for "I'd Be Your Wife" in honor of the anniversary of the Supreme Court Decision on marriage equality!

In honor of Equality Day (aka the anniversary of many important pro-LGBT Supreme Court Decisions, like marriage equality in 2015), out singer Mary Lambert dropped the visuals for her latest single "I'd Be Your Wife."

The song, which features a bunch of homemade proposal videos from queer couples all over the country, is literally too cute for words and the perfect distraction from all the bad stuff that's currently going on in the world.

"Our love is inherently radical and political and every time we decide to hold hands, it is a revolutionary act," Lambert wrote in the video's description. "Every time we leave our homes and move through the world unashamedly, we challenge heteronormative structures. There is still work to be done for many of those under the LGBTQ umbrella, but the Supreme Court's ruling on gay marriage changed the course of history for the better. I am grateful to celebrate love with all of you on this anniversary. Happy Pride!!"

Watch the super cute video for "I'd Be Your Wife" below!