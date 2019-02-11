Dua Lipa & St. Vincent's Grammy Performance Was Queer AF!!

Before winning the award for Best New Artist and throwing shade at the Recording Academy president's sexist remarks, pop singer Dua Lipa slayed the stage with sexually fluid singer-songwriter and fellow Grammy winner St. Vincent, and their performance was...intense.
"Masseduction" + "R-E-S-P-E-C-T" +"One Kiss" = @st_vincent and @DUALIPA #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/HlLcUAjCcF
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 11, 2019
Amongst viewers, there was one consensus: the performance was queer AF! And everyone was living for it!
THE GAYS ARE FINALLY RECEIVING WHAT THEY DESERVE! thanks @DUALIPA @st_vincent pic.twitter.com/4CLOpNpHnz
— HELLIEL (@DUASBOY) February 11, 2019
anyway, whoever paired up st. vincent and dua lipa for a peformance... that is... all my gay soul could ever ask for today
— ira (@irakm_) February 11, 2019
this dua and st. vincent duet is literally one of the best performances of the night. also hello big gay energy
— LYSS (@Lyssuhh7) February 11, 2019
ok but dua lipa and st. vincent’s grammy performance pic.twitter.com/Df0GEgL2D7
— kim lipa (@svetlanadelreyy) February 11, 2019
Me at the St Vincent and Dua Lipa collab pic.twitter.com/4eAKa0BSv7
— bailey sexton (@baileymsexton) February 11, 2019
whoever paired st. vincent and dua lipa together deserves a raise pic.twitter.com/lKYkWPaHEP
— diondra (@filmyth) February 11, 2019
This look from St Vincent to Dua Lupa deserves 10 Grammys pic.twitter.com/5yInk4BhLf
— Rachel Rose Gold (@RachelRoseGold_) February 11, 2019
St Vincent and Dua Lipa were like the sexy version of this pic.twitter.com/x7cDt0MCeJ
— goth career woman (@kdc) February 11, 2019
St. Vincent and Dua Lipa... I’ve never felt this gay in my life #GRAMMYs
— Jessica Herrera (@jessher3) February 11, 2019
st vincent is about to risk it all pic.twitter.com/MLJ75eEgva
— diondra (@filmyth) February 11, 2019
Lesbian energy is real lmao St. Vincent wants to f*ck Dua Lipa and frankly pic.twitter.com/jA9SxaOn4S
— ? (@tropicalboners) February 11, 2019
All this gay energy between St. Vincent and Dua Lipa pic.twitter.com/5ChPdDR9h3
— Franco Océano (@Zagidster) February 11, 2019
After their performance, some people even suggested that Dua and St. Vincent start their own group together (an idea we 1000000 percent would love to see happen!).
Can @DUALIPA & @st_vincent start a super-group? #grammys pic.twitter.com/LMqOiP2mzb
— uDiscover Music (@uDiscoverMusic) February 11, 2019
I'm down with a @DUALIPA @st_vincent group. #GRAMMYs
— Dave Sanchez (@kroqkom) February 11, 2019
can Dua Lipa and St Vincent start a band please or date or both
— Skinny Driver (@wade_sonicjoy) February 11, 2019
So when's the joint album coming out queens??! We need to know!!
