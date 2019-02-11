#Music

Dua Lipa & St. Vincent's Grammy Performance Was Queer AF!!

*cheers in lesbian*

By Raffy Ermac
February 11 2019 1:49 PM EST

Before winning the award for Best New Artist and throwing shade at the Recording Academy president's sexist remarks, pop singer Dua Lipa slayed the stage with sexually fluid singer-songwriter and fellow Grammy winner St. Vincent, and their performance was...intense.

Amongst viewers, there was one consensus: the performance was queer AF! And everyone was living for it!

After their performance, some people even suggested that Dua and St. Vincent start their own group together (an idea we 1000000 percent would love to see happen!).

So when's the joint album coming out queens??! We need to know!!

