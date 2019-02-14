Fletcher's New Video for 'Undrunk' Is for Valentine's Day Heartbreak

Pop artist Fletcher released a music video for her new song “Undrunk” last night—just in time for Valentine’s Day—and it’s a post-break up anthem for the ages.

It’s the kind of tune that gets trapped, bouncing around your brain even before you catch all the lyrics, which ultimately only amplify the song’s ability to captivate.

“Wish I could get a little undrunk / So I could uncall you / At five in the morning / I would unfuck you,” Fletcher sings. “But some things you can’t undo / And one of them’s you.”

It’s an ode to the poor choices you could never make any differently because they’re part of the natural stages of breaking up, and to unravel them truly, you’d have to go back to the very start and unravel everything.

The video itself is structured like fleeting memories, calling back the happiest parts of a relationship, and focusing on Fletcher herself. The emotion of it all holds it together, even interspersed with short talking clips, which can often sink a video if done poorly. Here, it’s just enough.

And Fletcher's love interest in the video seems to color outside the lines of the gender binary, a fitting choice for the artist, who doesn't want to define herself but "identifies within the LGBT community," and often puts out queer music and videos.

Once you’ve checked out the new vid, don’t forget to go back and watch all the others. Labels or not, Fletcher’s a rising star on the queer music scene, and though she’s still in the EP stages, every song she’s put out so far is a total smash.