Halsey's New Anthem for 'Nightmare' Women Also Stars Cara Delevingne

Look alive, Halsey fans! A new single and video dropped last night.

The track is called “Nightmare,” and it’s an angry anthem dedicated to her female fans.

“imagine getting onstage every night and seeing young women sweating mascara tears, lightning in their eyes, throwing elbows and raising fists, screaming till the veins in their necks raise under warm skin, and not being inspired by it,” she tweeted not long after the video was released.

The video itself oscillates between women beating each other bloody and Halsey in oversexualized shots, an appropriate match to lyrics that reflect on what it’s like being a woman in this current age.

“No I won’t smile, but I’ll show you my teeth,” she sings, followed by “I’ve been polite, but I won’t be caught dead/Lettin’ a man tell me what I should do in my bed.”

Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse, and Blondie lead singer and icon Debbie Harry also make appearances throughout the video, doubling down on the theme of strong women who don’t bow to the pressures of the patriarchy.

Check out the new music video for yourself below, and get ready for this new era of Halsey’s. If it’s anything like this track, we’re gonna be going darker this time around.