Awkward Run-In With Your Ex? Anna Akana & Her New Video Can Relate

The multitalented YouTuber and actor adds music to the list of her accomplishments with her new single "Alone Together."

Not only is she an Emmy-nominated actress, producer, filmmaker, writer, and amazing human being, but Anna Akana is now a musician! This bicon has released the music video for her new song "Alone Together," and boy, are we here for it!

The video follows Akana and love interest Jenna Lyng Adams, physically separated on-screen. It shows them living their lives apart, Akana as a musician and Adams as a model. It isn't until the last chorus that the two run into each other, revealing that they were once romantically involved. It's impossible not to gush over the couple, but the moment is short-lived.

Akana has been open about her bisexuality, coming out at the Streamy Awards when she took home the award for Best Acting in a Drama category for her YouTube premium show Youth & Consequences. She also made a video on how she came out to her parents after winning another award at Buffer Festival, having her award engraved with "Hi I'm Bi." What a legend!!

Watch the music video for Anna Akana's "Alone Together" below!