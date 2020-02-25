Lady Gaga Is Coming! New Song 'Stupid Love' Officially Drops Friday

Time to pretend like we haven't all heard it already!

Paws up! Mother Monster is set to release a brand new single, "Stupid Love", this Friday!

Some Lady Gaga fans have already heard the clubby dance track as it was leaked last month. The track was spread so far and wide that it was even playing at sporting events and in bars, prompting Gaga to gather her fans a bit. "Can y'all stop," she tweeted.

Even after the leak, fans are hyped about the official release and the announcement went viral within minutes. Little Monsters also spotted the word "CHROMATICA" on the billboard, leading them to believe that it's the title of her upcoming sixth studio album.

See some of our favorite reactions below: