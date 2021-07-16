Willow Smith Teams up With Avril Lavigne for New Song 'G R O W'

Willow Smith just released her new pop-punk album, Lately I Feel Everything, and enlisted one of the greats, Avril Lavigne herself, for a feature on the record.

Alongside another pop-punk icon, Travis Barker, the two appear on Smith's song "G R O W."

They celebrated the album’s release with a full album concert on a Facebook live stream. In a behind-the-scenes clip, Smith said her 10-year-old self would be "quite beside herself right now – my 20-year-old self is the same.”

“I’m just so excited because me and Avril have never performed live together before, so this is going to be a whole completely different experience,” Smith said. “To have Avril and Travis playing together on one song, I just think it’s going to be absolutely spectacular. It’s just going to be pop-punk astronomical royalty and I’m so honoured to be able to watch that happen and be there with them, and be able to perform with them.”

Watch Willow, Avril, and Travis take the stage at the 37-minute mark in Willow's full album performance below: