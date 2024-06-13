Scroll To Top
Netflix

Everything we know about Francesca's potential love interest Michaela Stirling on Bridgerton

Everything we know about Francesca's potential love interest Michaela Stirling on 'Bridgerton​'

Francesca Bridgerton may have a romantic relationship with new character Michaela Stirling
Netflix

What can the novel tell us about the Sapphic pairing's future?

The final four episodes of Bridgerton season 3 dropped today, and while the straight side of X (formerly Twitter) is currently obsessing over Polin, Gay Twitter has been obsessed with the news that two of the Bridgerton siblings are bi.

The romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) is super steamy, but queer fans can't stop talking about Benedict Bridgerton's (Luke Thompson) hot kiss with another man and his sister Francesca's (Hannah Dodd) seeming bisexual chemistry with a brand new character.

In season 3, part 2, Francesca marries John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin (Victor Alli), but when he introduces her to his female cousin Michaela Stirling (played by The Woman King's Masali Baduza), the intense chemistry between the two is so instantaneous that she nearly forgets how to speak.

"I caution you. Every sordid detail John has spoken about me is a lie," Michaela quips. "The truth is far worse."

Related: All 29 sex scenes on Bridgerton (so far), ranked

Now fans are speculating that season four will focus on Benedict's queer awakening and explore Francesca's new same-sex attraction. Fingers crossed! We also wouldn't say no to Eloise (Claudia Jessie) getting an LGBTQ+ plot line, too. We can dream, can't we?

But who is Francesca's potential love interest, Michaela Stirling?

Major spoilers for the book are incoming!

For those who haven't cracked the spine on Francesca's book When He Was Wicked, Michaela's introduction was exciting because of the electric chemistry, but queer readers we're probably jumping for joy because of one notable change about the character.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR THE BRIDGERTON BOOKS FOLLOW

While Michael is still John's cousin in the novel, Michaela goes by a different name because she is actually a he. Michael is also John's best friend, who has a crush on Francesca. Then, after two years of marriage, John tragically dies of a brain aneurysm, and eventually, she and Michael fall in love and get married.

It's unclear what the change from Michael to Michaela means for the show's trajectory, but it leaves the door open for a Sapphic love story at the very least.

In an interview with Glamour, showrunner Jess Brownell explained that as a queer woman, she "related" to When He Was Wicked.

"Her book talks a lot about how different she feels, and I think Julia Quinn's intention in the book is just that Fran feels different because she's introverted," Brownell said. "But for many of us in the queer community, that sense of feeling different is a part of our stories. I felt like there was fertile ground thematically in her book to nod toward telling a queer story."

She also said that fans will still get the HEA (Happily Ever After) that is a feature of romance novels. "There are also some elements of her story that allow us to make sure we can tell a pretty happy ending for Francesca and Michaela," she continued. "It was important for me in telling a main queer story for us to be able to give them a happily ever after, as we have with every other couple."

From Your Site Articles
NetflixBisexualTVEntertainmentLesbian
bridgertonentertainmentsapphicbisexual characterbridgerton season 3francesca bridgertonhannah doddlesbian charactersmasali baduzamichael stirlingnetflixtv
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 29 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

20 Gay Period Dramas That Will Take You Back in Time
Movies

20 Gay Period Dramas That Will Take You Back in Time

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio