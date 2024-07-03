K-Pop singer Ok Taec-yeon to play gay boxer in new Netflix romance

K-Pop hottie Ok Taec-yeon is set to star in a gay romance, and we can't wait to put it in our eyeballs!

In an effort to expand its Japanese content, Netflix is releasing Soul Mate, a new live-action series about a 10-year-long love story between two men.

According to a press statement, the series "explores this profound journey of souls connecting and enduring over the years despite the distance" and centers on a man who left everything behind in Japan (Isomura Hayato) and is saved by a boxer played by Korean boy band 2PM singer Taec-yeon.

Related: 21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

Despite Netflix's own press statement calling the series a "love story between two young men," when the streaming behemoth posted about the upcoming show, many people voiced their concern that it would turn out to be another example of queerbaiting or would fall into the "bury your gays" trope, according to Pink News.

One person commented, "Now spoil me, who dies at the end? Cause I'm sure as hell they not gonna get the happy ending," while someone else wrote, "bromance or romance?? we deserve to know, queerbaiting is not cool!!"