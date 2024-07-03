K-Pop singer Ok Taec-yeon to play gay boxer in new Netflix romance

K-Pop hottie Ok Taec-yeon is set to star in a gay romance, and we can't wait to put it in our eyeballs!
In an effort to expand its Japanese content, Netflix is releasing Soul Mate, a new live-action series about a 10-year-long love story between two men.
According to a press statement, the series "explores this profound journey of souls connecting and enduring over the years despite the distance" and centers on a man who left everything behind in Japan (Isomura Hayato) and is saved by a boxer played by Korean boy band 2PM singer Taec-yeon.
Despite Netflix's own press statement calling the series a "love story between two young men," when the streaming behemoth posted about the upcoming show, many people voiced their concern that it would turn out to be another example of queerbaiting or would fall into the "bury your gays" trope, according to Pink News.
One person commented, "Now spoil me, who dies at the end? Cause I'm sure as hell they not gonna get the happy ending," while someone else wrote, "bromance or romance?? we deserve to know, queerbaiting is not cool!!"
While we're unlikely to know just how gay the series is until it drops on Netflix, actor Isomura has talked about his co-star's real-life "charm" while the two were filming the romance.
"The script moved me with its story of love amidst sadness and pain, and the incredible 10-year story arc crafted by director Hashizume has truly immersed me in the character," he said. "Working with Ok Taec-yeon has been inspiring; his charm draws me in more each day."'
It also sounds like viewers might be treated to a muscular Taec-yean who trained for the role.
"The character of Johan Hwang intrigued me, and his inner struggles and pain stayed with me long after I read the script," the 35-year-old K-Pop singer said. "To prepare, I lost weight and underwent boxing training, and I've continued to train diligently during filming to portray Johan as best as I can."
Soul Mate isn't the only gay TV show Netflix has green-lit. The streamer's first Japanese same-sex dating show, The Boyfriend, will start airing on July 9.
Netflix has not yet announced the release date for Soul Mate.