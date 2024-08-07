10 LGBTQ+ athletes whose sweeties are cheering them on at the Paris Olympics

Love is in the air!
LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images; Clive Rose/Getty Images
We've spent the past week eagerly watching all 193 LGBTQ+ athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but we're not the only ones. Some of these queer Olympians have significant others who joined them in the City of Love to cheer them on.
While we're often distracted by the hot queer athletes in tight speedos or tiny rugby shorts, this year, our hearts are also being warmed by all of the love that's in the air. Even though it often involves long flights, these Olympians are lucky enough to have the loves of their lives by their side through the Games.
Conservatives may have lost their minds over drag queens performing in the opening ceremony, but these LGBTQ+ Olympians aren't letting hate stand in their way. Instead, they are bravely showing their love to the world, and we can't get enough of it!
Campbell Harris (Climber, Australia)
Harrison Campbell is a climber from Australia who made headlines when he kissed his boyfriend on camera to celebrate qualifying for the Paris Olympics. After that epic moment, of course, boyfriend Justin had to join the athlete in Paris. Sadly, Campbell failed to make it to the finals for the men's boulder and lead competition, but when he found out, he bravely leaned over the Olympic barriers to give Justin a kiss in front of cameras despite the homophobic abuse he suffered after their first celebratory kiss was publicized.
Tom Daley (Diving, Great Britain)
Olympic gold and bronze Metalist Tom Daley just completed his trifecta by taking home a silver medal with his husband, director Lance Black, and their two small children cheering him on from the stands. Before the competition started, the king of knitting and drool-worthy thirst traps said he wasn't worried about winning gold again; he was just happy to have his family with him.
"For me, my Olympic gold medal at this time is having my kids there to watch - and that's really the thing that I'm looking forward to most going into this competition," Daley told the Olympics website.
Perris Benegas (BMX, USA)
BMX freestyle competitor Perris Benegas made a splash at the Paris Olympics when she clinched a silver medal and celebrated her win with a kiss from her girlfriend Mikaela, a moment captured by photographers.
Frederic Wandres (Dressage, Germany)
German dressage rider Frederic Wandres is being supported at the Paris Olympics by his boyfriend Lars Ligus, who works with him at the Hof Kasselmann stables in Germany. Paris will be Wandres' second time at the Olympics after having competed at the 2021 Tokyo Games.
Alice Bellandi (Judo, Italy)
Alice Bellandi just made history as the second woman to win a gold medal for Italy in judo. Last week, Bellandi made headlines not just because she took home the gold but also because she celebrated by kissing her girlfriend, who was watching from the stands with her family.
This show of affection toward her girlfriend is especially meaningful in the face of Italy's far-right government that has sought to limit the rights of LGBTQ+ parents and refused to sign the European Union's declaration in support of pro-LGBTQ policies, Out Sports reports.
Caitlin Foord (Soccer, Australia)
Aussie soccer player...excuse us, football player Caitlin Foord is being supported at the Paris Olympics by her girlfriend, Irish soccer star Katie McCabe. McCabe was seen cheering on Foord at her game against Germany alongside Foord's mother. McCabe even ditched her Irish uniform for an Australian jersey on game day, writing on Instagram that she "adopted aussie for the week!! Proud of you always Caitlin Foord."
Jack Woolley (Taekwondo, Ireland)
Just a few short days after Irish taekwondo star James Woolley returned home from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, he met his boyfriend, Dave. Now, three years later, Woolley is competing in Paris with Dave and both of their families by his side.
Woolley first came out as bisexual in 2020 but bristled at being labeled. Since then, he's changed his mind and now frequently uses the hashtags #gay #gayman #gaycouple in his social media posts. "In the last few months, I've really noticed the benefits of being open that I'm in a same-sex relationship and how much it can inspire others, so thank you so much for sharing us! It's very important," Woolley told Out Sports.
Lily Zhang (Table tennis, USA)
Team USA table tennis star Lily Zhang's girlfriend Jessie has been cheering her on during the Games. The adorable couple have been dating for at least a year and make videos together for Jessie's TikTok account, including a series of travel videos from the Paris Olympics that the pair have dubbed the "Paris 2024 WAG diaries." The TikToks are so cute; there's no way you won't fall in love with this couple!
Alev Kelter (Rugby, USA)
For Team USA rugby player Alev Kelter, the Paris Olympics has been life-changing. Not only did she take home a bronze medal, but she also proposed to her girlfriend, fellow rugby player Kathryn Treder, while they were in the City of Love together.
Quinn (Soccer, Canada)
Canadian soccer star Quinn made history in Tokyo in 2021 when they became the first out nonbinary athlete to compete in the Olympics and the first to win a gold medal. Now, at the Paris Olympics, Quinn's girlfriend, Anya Quig, is there front and center, supporting them at their matches!