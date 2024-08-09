Sha'Carri Richardson goes viral for staring down her competition as she wins GOLD

Sha'Carri Richardson starred down her competition and won!

Earlier today, Richardson took home her first-ever Olympic gold medal as part of the U.S. women's 4x100 relay team with such gusto that it's easy to see why she's become a breakout star of Team USA.

The bisexual sprinter's performance was so spectacular she's going viral for a stunning moment at the end of the race. Richardson pulled ahead after losing ground because of a shaky baton handoff and casually looked back at the runner next to her as she sped off to cross the finish line.

As the team's anchor, Richardson's blitz at the end of the race clinched the American women's win. When she looked back as she passed her competitor, it was like she was saying, "See ya, I'm going to go win now!"

Dubbed the Sha'Carri stare, Richardson's iconic moment has already been endlessly memed in just a few hours since she and her team grabbed the gold. People ran to social media to post the clip along with captions like, "That stare down is such a cold shot! Sha’Carri was not playin’ games.” The team, made up of Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Twanisha Terry, and Melissa Jefferson, is so talented that even with an iffy handoff that put them in third place, they managed to beat out the competition with a time of 41.78 seconds. "When we won as USA ladies it was an honor for all of us," Richardson, who won the silver medal in the 100-meter sprint earlier in the week. "I remember trusting my third leg, trusting Gabby, knowing she was going to put that stick in my hand no matter what, and to leave my best on the track."