Olympics

Serena Williams' ex-coach reads viral pole vaulter over his meaty tuck

The library is OPEN!

After French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati went viral at the Paris Olympics when he lost his chance at a medal due to his large bulge getting in the way, the internet couldn’t stop talking about it, but we didn’t expect a famous coach to step in to give him some drag-approved advice!

Serena Williams’ former tennis coach Rennae Stubbs took to X to give Ammirati some pointers on how to keep his large…ahem…member from getting in the way in the future.

Her sage advice? Get a drag queen to teach you how to “tuck” your bulge!

“Seriously!!! When your sport is all about getting your body over a bar, and it’s a matter of millimeters! My man! Call a drag queen! She’ll teach u how to tuck it! This is unbelievable!” Stubbs posted alongside a video of the viral sports fail that was captioned “When your pole is too big for the pole vault.”

On August 10, Ammirati made headlines when he attempted to clear the pole during the pole vaulting competition but wound up bonking his junk instead. While he actually knocked the pole off with his knees first, his own large pole — visible in his skin-tight blue uniform — whacked it as well.

Stubbs, a pro tennis player who coached Williams at the 2022 US Open, wasn’t the only person who thought Ammirati should turn to the world of drag for some advice on how to handle his now-infamous bulge. Gay comedian Guy Branum also had some words of wisdom, writing on X, “Drag Queens must start teaching pole vaulters to tuck.”

While Ammirati was likely crushed that being well endowed cost him an Olympic medal — though the internet disagrees — he did score a $250,000 offer from porn website CamSoda “in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show” featuring his impressive shaft, Page Six reports.

We’re thinking about starting a petition to have Stubbs be a commentator at the next Olympics so we get more gems like this!

OlympicsEntertainmentSportsCelebrities
anthony ammiratiolympicsolympics 2024paris olympicsparis olympics 2024pole vaultpole vaulterrennae stubbsserena williams coach
Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

