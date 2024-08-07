Serena Williams' ex-coach reads viral pole vaulter over his meaty tuck

After French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati went viral at the Paris Olympics when he lost his chance at a medal due to his large bulge getting in the way, the internet couldn’t stop talking about it, but we didn’t expect a famous coach to step in to give him some drag-approved advice!

Serena Williams’ former tennis coach Rennae Stubbs took to X to give Ammirati some pointers on how to keep his large…ahem…member from getting in the way in the future.

Her sage advice? Get a drag queen to teach you how to “tuck” your bulge!

“Seriously!!! When your sport is all about getting your body over a bar, and it’s a matter of millimeters! My man! Call a drag queen! She’ll teach u how to tuck it! This is unbelievable!” Stubbs posted alongside a video of the viral sports fail that was captioned “When your pole is too big for the pole vault.”