These 15 memes about Kamala Harris choosing her Veep have us GIGGLING through the anticipation

Who will she choose?!
As Vice President Kamala Harris gears up to pick her presidential running mate from a handful of politicians, the internet is having a blast joking about how she will choose.
Harris has had to condense a process that usually takes months into a lightning-fast two weeks, and this weekend, the future Commander in Chief plans to interview and vet the possible candidates so that she can announce her pick on August 6. So far, she’s narrowed it down to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Bashear, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, or Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker, the Washington Post reports.
While we’re sure there is a lot of calculus involved in choosing who can help Harris win the election and make the best vice presidential candidate, the internet has been busy making hilarious jokes about how she’ll choose her running mate.
From memes about it being like the Bachelorette to comparing vetting Pete Buttigieg, Andy Bashear, and Josh Shapiro to Mama Mia to joking that Harris is picking between “accessible beige” and “agreeable grey” paint samples, social media is keeping us laughing through this tense election cycle.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest memes about Kamala Harris’ tough decision!
@megstalter
I'm running for VP I guess! ha! Life is crazy but I'm crazier :)