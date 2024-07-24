These photos of Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff in the '80s have the internet MELTING DOWN

When you think of photos from the ‘80s let’s be honest the word that comes to mind is: Awkward. The fashions just sort of lend themselves to be a bit goofy.

And yet, somehow, against all the odds the internet got their hands-on photos from both Kamala Harris and the future first gentleman Doug Emhoff from that era and they are both ... wait for it... a SERVE!

The photo of Harris sees the young future president showing off a short curly haircut that is equal parts New Wave baddie and Prince and revolution. Whatever it is, she is pulling it off — and Sapphic's let's keep it real, you know you would be crushing.

Emhoff on the other hand is giving full boy-next-door-adorableness. Drawing comparisons to Patrick Dempsey and Luke Perry. He is exactly that guy who broke your heart at summer camp, and you can’t even be mad about it.

It’s not just us who are shook over this unexpected development. Social media is lighting up over it. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite reactions.

Kamala Harris