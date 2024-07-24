Scroll To Top
Politics

These photos of Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff in the '80s have the internet MELTING DOWN

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff next to blurred photos from the 80s
Lawrence Jackson; via X

Somehow these pictures make them seem EVEN cooler?

rachiepants

When you think of photos from the ‘80s let’s be honest the word that comes to mind is: Awkward. The fashions just sort of lend themselves to be a bit goofy.

And yet, somehow, against all the odds the internet got their hands-on photos from both Kamala Harris and the future first gentleman Doug Emhoff from that era and they are both ... wait for it... a SERVE!

The photo of Harris sees the young future president showing off a short curly haircut that is equal parts New Wave baddie and Prince and revolution. Whatever it is, she is pulling it off — and Sapphic's let's keep it real, you know you would be crushing.

Emhoff on the other hand is giving full boy-next-door-adorableness. Drawing comparisons to Patrick Dempsey and Luke Perry. He is exactly that guy who broke your heart at summer camp, and you can’t even be mad about it.

It’s not just us who are shook over this unexpected development. Social media is lighting up over it. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite reactions.

Kamala Harris

Doug Emhoff

PoliticsCelebritiesViral
doug emhoffkamala harris
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

30 sex toys that every gay man should own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

30 sex toys that every gay man should own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio