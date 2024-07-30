Scroll To Top
Politics

Kamala Harris' record collection according to the internet has us GIGGLING

Vice President Kamala Harris holding a vinyl copy of the album "Born Naked" by RuPaul
Courtesy of X (@KamalaHarris and @said_mitch)

A new meme format just dropped. Wield it wisely.

@politebotanist

It's a beautiful Monday morning, and the Kamala Harris memes just keep on coming!

It started with video footage of a shopping trip from last year. The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on May 9th, 2023, features VP Harris outside of HR Records in Washington DC to celebrate National Small Business Week (May 4th-10th). Outside the store, Harris gets interviewed about her purchases. They were:

  • Charles Mingus's Let the Children Hear the Music (1972), which Harris touts as "one of the greatest jazz performers ever."
  • Roy Ayers's Everybody Loves the Sunshine (1976), Harris boasts it's "one of my favorite albums of all time."
  • Porgy and Bess (1959), the studio album version from Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.

She walks off, succinctly ending the interview, "So there you go!" So there you go indeed. Those are some top quality vinyl scores!

Those are some excellent albums, hard to disagree. But wouldn't it be better if Kamala Harris was gushing about your favorite albums? Yes it would be, and thankfully the rest of the internet thought so too. While some were fine crafting fresh, farm-to-table memes by hand, one generous soul provided the world with a generator to autofill Harris's hand with any album you can think of. It was an instant hit and the meme is taking over X and has us cracking up.

Keep scrolling to see some of our absolute faves!

Of course I had to try it out for myself! I may have gone a bit overboard. In my defense, giving Kamala Harris my taste in music- which trends more towards "your friend's cool dad and his basic indie faves" than it does "your Vice President's hand picked jazz classics"- is incredibly funny to me.

Vice President Kamala Harris holding a vinyl copy of "In the Aeroplane Over the Sea" by Nuetral Milk Hotel

Courtesy of X (@KamalaHarris and @said_mitch)

VIce President Kamala Harris holding a vinyl copy of "By the Way, I Forgive You" by Brandi Carlile

Courtesy of X (@KamalaHarris and @said_mitch)

Vice President Kamala Harris holding a vinyl copy of "August and Everything After" by Counting Crows

Courtesy of X (@KamalaHarris and @said_mitch)

Vice President Kamala Harris holding a vinyl copy of "Tallahasee" by The Mountain Goats

Courtesy of X (@KamalaHarris and @said_mitch)

Vice President Kamala Harris holding a vinyl copy of "The Stranger" by Billy Joel

Courtesy of X (@KamalaHarris and @said_mitch)

When I sent the link to the group chat, they also found it as addictive as I did, and they had some great choices.

Vice President Kamala Harris holding a vinyl copy of the original sound track for the video game "Hades"

Courtesy of X (@KamalaHarris and @said_mitch)

Vice President Kamala Harris holding a vinyl copy of the album "Guts" by Olivia Rodrigo

Courtesy of X (@KamalaHarris and @said_mitch)

Vice President Kamala Harris holding a vinyl copy of the album "Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge" by M<y Chemical Romance

Courtesy of X (@KamalaHarris and @said_mitch)

Seriously, this is going to be my whole day. The only limit is your own imagination! Now which album are you going to make the Vice President recommend next?

PoliticsMemesMusic
favorite albumskamala harriskamala harris bratkamala harris memespolitical memesvinyl recordvp harrispolitics
author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

