Kamala Harris' record collection according to the internet has us GIGGLING

It's a beautiful Monday morning, and the Kamala Harris memes just keep on coming!

It started with video footage of a shopping trip from last year. The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on May 9th, 2023, features VP Harris outside of HR Records in Washington DC to celebrate National Small Business Week (May 4th-10th). Outside the store, Harris gets interviewed about her purchases. They were:

Charles Mingus's Let the Children Hear the Music (1972), which Harris touts as "one of the greatest jazz performers ever."

Roy Ayers's Everybody Loves the Sunshine (1976), Harris boasts it's "one of my favorite albums of all time."

Porgy and Bess (1959), the studio album version from Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.

She walks off, succinctly ending the interview, "So there you go!" So there you go indeed. Those are some top quality vinyl scores!

Those are some excellent albums, hard to disagree. But wouldn't it be better if Kamala Harris was gushing about your favorite albums? Yes it would be, and thankfully the rest of the internet thought so too. While some were fine crafting fresh, farm-to-table memes by hand, one generous soul provided the world with a generator to autofill Harris's hand with any album you can think of. It was an instant hit and the meme is taking over X and has us cracking up. Keep scrolling to see some of our absolute faves!





Of course I had to try it out for myself! I may have gone a bit overboard. In my defense, giving Kamala Harris my taste in music- which trends more towards "your friend's cool dad and his basic indie faves" than it does "your Vice President's hand picked jazz classics"- is incredibly funny to me.



When I sent the link to the group chat, they also found it as addictive as I did, and they had some great choices.



