Marjorie Taylor Greene ROASTED after dumb insult against Trump judge fails

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told a judge he should be disrobed
Did the far-right Republican just tell a judge to strip?

Over the course of her short tenure in the House, far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has become the queen of political gaffes, but telling a judge to strip may be the funniest one yet.

The MAGA queen, in her self-appointed role as Trump's attack dog, set her sights on New York Judge Arthur Engoron on Thursday, calling for him to be "disrobed" because he had the gall to rule against Trump and order him to pay $355 million.

Last week, the judge ruled that Trump and the Trump Organization must pay fees and fines for conducting a decade-long scheme to manipulate the value of his assets to gain favorable loan and insurance terms.

For example, Trump grossly overvalued Mar-a-Lago when he claimed the property was worth upwards of $1 billion, while the appraiser Engoron agreed with valued it at only $18 million to $27 million, The Hill reported.

"Judge Engeron should be disrobed and thrown out, he's a disgrace!!" Greene wrote on X (formerly Twitter), in an attempt to defend Trump against this ruling.

We think the word you may be looking for, Marge, is "disbarred."

She continued, "Mar-a-lago in 1981 was only a home, today it is one of the most exclusive social clubs in the world. Mar-a-lago is worth more now than the ridiculous judgement he ruled against Pres Trump!"

First, the point the Republican lawmaker was trying to make is moot because Mar-a-Lago can no longer be valued as a home. But, second, as soon as she attempted to chastise the judge by writing he should be "disrobed" any tiny shred of credibility she had left went right out the window.

This is far from the first time MTG has made a blunder like this. She once pronounced "indictable" as "in-dick-table," called the Gestapo the "gazpacho police," and just last month, she said "porch of entry" when she meant to say "port of entry."

MTG clearly thought she was doing something with that post, but you can always count on the internet to take her down a peg.
'Disrobed? You really have a naked fetish, huh Marge?" one person wrote on X.

"#Blockheaded: Would someone tell Marjorie Taylor Greene it's DISBARRED, not DISROBED. This is what happens when you get your degree from Trump University," someone else quipped.

"Let's not kink shame Marge, folks," another person posted. "Lots of women have a thing for older judges."

With the election right around the corner, things are bleak out here, so we'll take every opportunity to laugh at MTG's never-ending, humiliating blunders!

Keep scrolling to see the internet's most hilarious reactions to Greene making a fool of herself yet again.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

