Marjorie Taylor Greene ROASTED after dumb insult against Trump judge fails

Over the course of her short tenure in the House, far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has become the queen of political gaffes, but telling a judge to strip may be the funniest one yet.

The MAGA queen, in her self-appointed role as Trump's attack dog, set her sights on New York Judge Arthur Engoron on Thursday, calling for him to be "disrobed" because he had the gall to rule against Trump and order him to pay $355 million.

Last week, the judge ruled that Trump and the Trump Organization must pay fees and fines for conducting a decade-long scheme to manipulate the value of his assets to gain favorable loan and insurance terms.

For example, Trump grossly overvalued Mar-a-Lago when he claimed the property was worth upwards of $1 billion, while the appraiser Engoron agreed with valued it at only $18 million to $27 million, The Hill reported.

"Judge Engeron should be disrobed and thrown out, he's a disgrace!!" Greene wrote on X (formerly Twitter), in an attempt to defend Trump against this ruling.

— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 22, 2024 We think the word you may be looking for, Marge, is "disbarred." She continued, "Mar-a-lago in 1981 was only a home, today it is one of the most exclusive social clubs in the world. Mar-a-lago is worth more now than the ridiculous judgement he ruled against Pres Trump!" First, the point the Republican lawmaker was trying to make is moot because Mar-a-Lago can no longer be valued as a home. But, second, as soon as she attempted to chastise the judge by writing he should be "disrobed" any tiny shred of credibility she had left went right out the window. This is far from the first time MTG has made a blunder like this. She once pronounced "indictable" as "in-dick-table," called the Gestapo the "gazpacho police," and just last month, she said "porch of entry" when she meant to say "port of entry." MTG clearly thought she was doing something with that post, but you can always count on the internet to take her down a peg.

'Disrobed? You really have a naked fetish, huh Marge?" one person wrote on X. "#Blockheaded: Would someone tell Marjorie Taylor Greene it's DISBARRED, not DISROBED. This is what happens when you get your degree from Trump University," someone else quipped. "Let's not kink shame Marge, folks," another person posted. "Lots of women have a thing for older judges." With the election right around the corner, things are bleak out here, so we'll take every opportunity to laugh at MTG's never-ending, humiliating blunders! Keep scrolling to see the internet's most hilarious reactions to Greene making a fool of herself yet again.

Disrobed?

You really have a naked fetish, huh Marge? pic.twitter.com/aNOAPFvZXa — Mama.B.Energy (@MamaBEnergy1) February 22, 2024

Let's not kink shame Marge, folks. Lots of women have a thing for older judges. — @RomanValentinus (@RomanValentinus) February 22, 2024

#Blockheaded: Would someone tell Marjorie Taylor Greene it's DISBARRED, not DISROBED. This is what happens when you get your degree from Trump University. pic.twitter.com/bEDyPQxVGB — Dennis Jackson (@kson112) February 22, 2024

Good lord. Disrobed ? You have some very weird ideas. — Sandy (@sandiechill) February 22, 2024

Ok, Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking her porn obsession too far now. First, it was Hunter’s dick pics and now she wants to see Judge Engoron disrobed???? pic.twitter.com/4gCxTHZq2c — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 22, 2024

MTG tweeted that Judge Engoron should be "disrobed" for undervaluing Mar-a-Lago. Lauren Boebert immediately asked if she could disrobe him at a matinee of Beetlejuice — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) February 22, 2024

Oh sweetie, why do you want to see the Judge naked?? pic.twitter.com/JclZzu32EX — photoframd (@photoframd) February 22, 2024

Well, we all have our fantasies. Why MTG felt the need to share her's is anyone's guess. — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) February 22, 2024

Mar-a-lago is a gaudy mausoleum where Republican principles go to die. pic.twitter.com/WuLgMGaq9S — 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕒𝕓𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 ℍ𝕚𝕘𝕘𝕚𝕟𝕤 (@Abba_Annabelle) February 22, 2024

