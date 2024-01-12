Watch Robert Garcia blast Donald Trump with iconic 'RHOSLC' quote

Heather Gay delivered one of the most iconic moments in Real Housewives history during the season 4 finale of Salt Lake City, when she confronted fellow housewife Monica Garcia about her alleged creation of a fake Instagram account that had trolled and tormented the cast all season.

“Receipts! Proof! A timeline! Screenshots! F*cking everything to prove that you are a f*cking bully and a f*cking troll and you do not deserve to be at this table or anywhere near any of us for the way you’ve treated us,” Gay screamed during her confrontation, a moment that has since gone viral.

The audio became a trending sound on TikTok, but its popularity stretched even further into one of the most unlikely places imaginable: The U.S. Congress. California Democrat Robert Garcia, the first openly gay immigrant elected to Congress, is going viral for a clip of his own after a House Oversight Committee session on Wednesday, January 10, where he used the Housewives quote to drive home his point about the disgraced Donald Trump.

Garcia posted the video onto his X, formerly Twitter, account with the quote as the caption, showing the moment he discussed the damning report Democratic lawmakers published that claimed Trump had received $7.8 million in foreign payments from at least 20 countries during his presidential tenure without any approval from Congress. “What do we have as Democrats?” he said. “We have receipts, proof, a timeline, screenshots. We have everything we need to prove conclusively that foreign governments are funneling money through Trump Properties and into Donald Trump’s pockets, all in violation of the constitution.” As the video of Garcia started to gain traction, Gay herself responded to it, but reminded Garcia that he “forgot the claps,” which he promised he would incorporate “next time.” After getting a shoutout from Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Garcia also tweeted out that he’d been “a Bravo TV gay” since the original OC franchise, and that he was “honored to be the first member of congress to quote a housewife in the congressional record.”