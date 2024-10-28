Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny endorse Kamala Harris after racist jokes at Trump's NYC rally

Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny are speaking out on politics after a Republican "comedy" set that took aim at Puerto Rico.

Donald Trump's rally in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sunday was a breeding ground for racism. While that may not sound particularly surprising to anyone who's been paying attention for the past nine years, the brazenness may have finally backfired.

"I don't know if you guys know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now," podcaster and alleged comedian Tony Hinchcliffe said ahead of Trump's appearance. "I think it's called Puerto Rico."

The tasteless "joke" swiftly prompted backlash from celebrities such as Martin, Bad Bunny, and Jennifer Lopez, who used their considerable platforms to speak up.

They weren't the only celebs who had something to say in direct reaction to this particular rally or Hinchcliffe's racist remarks, which also targeted Black people, Palestinians, Jews, and Latinos in general.

Many of these influential figures had already shown support for Harris, but it felt particularly poignant to see them respond after Hinchcliffe tried to turn Puerto Rico into the butt of a boring joke.