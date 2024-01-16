Scroll To Top
Politics

GOP Senator Ted Cruz HUMILIATES himself again with terrible Cancun joke

GOP Senator Ted Cruz HUMILIATES himself again with terrible Cancun joke

Ted Cruz
Consolidated News Photos/Shutterstock

America is facing historic storms while Republican Ted Cruz makes a historically bad joke.

Historically bad winter storms have hit most of the U.S., but instead of offering help or solace, Republican Senator Ted Cruz is only attempting —and failing — to serve lolz.

On January 14, the GOP lawmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to poke fun at his Texan constituents who are currently suffering through a storm, The Independent reports.

He starts off with sensible winter weather advice, "Texans, with the freeze coming, wrap your pipes, cover your plants, stay off icy roads & keep your family safe."

Then Cruz added what we're sure he would call a "joke," but those are usually supposed to be funny and not rage inducing.

"And, if it gets too damn cold, join me in Cancun!" he wrote.

It was…a choice.

Alongside his punchline, Cruz posted a GIF of an SNL skit starring Aidy Bryant that mocked the right-wing politician for the time in 2021 when he noped out of Texas for the sunny shores of Mexico while his fellow Texans were suffering through record-breaking cold temperatures and power outages that ultimately killed 246 people.

Someone needs to bar Republicans from using SNL jokes — guys, they're usually making fun of you. And while we're at it, let's outlaw them from playing anti-war, anti-capitalist songs at their rallies, too. We're taking back "Born in the USA" and "Fortunate Son," but you can keep Kid Rock.

People on X were not laughing at Cruz's weak attempt at humor during a crisis and shot back at the 53-year-old Republican for his gross insensitivity. One person wrote, "It wasn't funny then and it's not funny now. You literally ran away to Cancun as your constituents died. I'm sure their families don't think it's a punchline. No wonder no one likes you."

Another X user commented, "Like 300 people died but Ted has jokes….This is why everyone hates you, Ted."

And someone else just asked a simple question, "How badly do you want to lose in November?"

This wasn't even the senator's first time joking about this. Back in 2021, in response to California Governor vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Cruz tweeted, "Cancun is much nicer than Cabo." Then again, in 2023, he posted a photo of himself posing next to a neon Cancun sign in Midland, Texas.

You're not as funny or clever as you think you are, Ted.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite responses to Cruz's post.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
ted cruzrepublicansrepublican partyright wingx postpoliticsnews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio