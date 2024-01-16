GOP Senator Ted Cruz HUMILIATES himself again with terrible Cancun joke

Historically bad winter storms have hit most of the U.S., but instead of offering help or solace, Republican Senator Ted Cruz is only attempting —and failing — to serve lolz.

On January 14, the GOP lawmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to poke fun at his Texan constituents who are currently suffering through a storm, The Independent reports.

He starts off with sensible winter weather advice, "Texans, with the freeze coming, wrap your pipes, cover your plants, stay off icy roads & keep your family safe."

Then Cruz added what we're sure he would call a "joke," but those are usually supposed to be funny and not rage inducing.

"And, if it gets too damn cold, join me in Cancun!" he wrote.

It was…a choice.

And, if it gets too damn cold, join me in Cancun! pic.twitter.com/cgVjhbqK7b — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 15, 2024 Alongside his punchline, Cruz posted a GIF of an SNL skit starring Aidy Bryant that mocked the right-wing politician for the time in 2021 when he noped out of Texas for the sunny shores of Mexico while his fellow Texans were suffering through record-breaking cold temperatures and power outages that ultimately killed 246 people. Someone needs to bar Republicans from using SNL jokes — guys, they're usually making fun of you. And while we're at it, let's outlaw them from playing anti-war, anti-capitalist songs at their rallies, too. We're taking back "Born in the USA" and "Fortunate Son," but you can keep Kid Rock. People on X were not laughing at Cruz's weak attempt at humor during a crisis and shot back at the 53-year-old Republican for his gross insensitivity. One person wrote, "It wasn't funny then and it's not funny now. You literally ran away to Cancun as your constituents died. I'm sure their families don't think it's a punchline. No wonder no one likes you." Another X user commented, "Like 300 people died but Ted has jokes….This is why everyone hates you, Ted." And someone else just asked a simple question, "How badly do you want to lose in November?" This wasn't even the senator's first time joking about this. Back in 2021, in response to California Governor vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Cruz tweeted, "Cancun is much nicer than Cabo." Then again, in 2023, he posted a photo of himself posing next to a neon Cancun sign in Midland, Texas. You're not as funny or clever as you think you are, Ted. Keep scrolling to see our favorite responses to Cruz's post.

It wasn’t funny then and it’s not funny now. You literally ran away to Cancun as your constituents died.



I’m sure their families don’t think it’s a punchline. No wonder no one likes you. — RealHousewifeOfMichigan (@RealHousewifeMi) January 15, 2024

Snowflake heard about this tweet, Ted, and doesn’t think it’s funny. pic.twitter.com/0S4sdbgVtO — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@SundaeDivine) January 15, 2024

Like 300 people died but Ted has jokes….



This is why everyone hates you, Ted. — Mikey (@cardgraderai) January 15, 2024

As soon as you do, let's close the border. — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) January 15, 2024

Can't believe your college roommate hated you 🙄 — Randy‼️ (@RandyHeyyyy) January 15, 2024

How badly do you want to lose in November? — Landon Best 🔰🗽 (@Best4Liberty) January 15, 2024

Are you offering to pay for your constituents to fly there with you? Or you’re just bragging? 🙄 — Ana Braga🇧🇷🇺🇸 (@TheAnaBraga) January 15, 2024