Ted Cruz has gone viral in the past for the ridiculous and harmful things that come out of his mouth, but this time, it’s for a wardrobe malfunction that showed his family jewels in a not-so-flattering light!

Over the weekend, the Republican senator from Texas was photographed at a gathering at Mar-A-Lago — you know, Donald Trump’s Florida residence where he hid classified documents next to his toilet — and the picture has since blown up online,Queerty reports.

PatriotTakes, an account on X (formerly Twitter), posted the photo on Sunday, which shows Cruz wearing a gray checkered suit that is so tight that it accentuates his *ahem* weirdly shaped bulge and was captioned, “Don’t zoom in. Ted Cruz’s pants are way too tight.”

Don’t zoom in. Ted Cruz’s pants are way too tight. pic.twitter.com/hSv6plpdBF — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 11, 2024 The comment section went wild as people called out the conservative politician’s “moose knuckle” or “camel toe,” with many commenters wishing they had never clicked on the image in the post.

I’m sure all the ladies were in awe of his camel toe — Renegade Cowboy🐾🐾 🌊⚓️🌊🐾🐾 (@Rene_gadeCowboy) February 12, 2024 But there’s never just one reason to laugh at Cruz; he’s also a sell-out who sucks up to Trump at every opportunity despite openly calling him a “sniveling coward” and a “small and petty man who is intimidated by strong women” prior to him winning the presidency in 2016.

Cruz posted a photo of himself posing with Trump at the same event with the caption, “Great to see President Trump last night at Mar-a-Lago. Despite the unprecedented legal persecution & abuse of power from angry Dems, Trump remains strong, undeterred & ready to WIN in November.”

Ted, this photo makes clear that your ability to shamelessly grovel before someone who insulted you, your wife, and your father far exceeds your ability to find a competent tailor. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 11, 2024 His willingness to support Trump at every turn is especially unbelievable, knowing that Trump tried to blame Cruz’s father for assassinating John F. Kennedy and called his wife ugly — what a wild sentence to write about a senator and former president. Lucky for us, commenters on his post won’t let him forget his hypocrisy or how ridiculous he looks in that poorly-fitted suit. “Ted, this photo makes clear that your ability to shamelessly grovel before someone who insulted you, your wife, and your father far exceeds your ability to find a competent tailor,” one person wrote. It’s not every day you get to watch the internet galvanize to ruthlessly mock a right-wing politician, but we really wish it was!

Keep scrolling to see the most hilarious reactions to Cruz’s fashion faux pas!

Why, oh why, did I look? — Faith Risolo (@joespal) February 11, 2024

This reboot of "Three's Company" looks terrible. — Trevor Seigler (@T_L_Seigler) February 12, 2024

Nice vag, Ted — Cheesy Gordita Brett (@CreampieOrDie) February 11, 2024

He got that WAP — Nikita 🍔 (@nykyt0sha) February 12, 2024

Why is his moose knuckle much more like a camel toe? — 𝗧𝗮𝗲𝗞𝗮𝘆 (@TaeKayBishes) February 12, 2024

That suit button is doing a LOT of work. pic.twitter.com/OwuzgeW4Bv — Moog (@a_toots) February 11, 2024

🎶 he got his tight pants on 🎶 pic.twitter.com/2g9azywZoL — 🏳️‍🌈Pitney & Amelia’s Bitchen Boutique 🎙 (@bitchenboutique) February 13, 2024