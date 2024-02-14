Scroll To Top
Politics

A photo of Ted Cruz in tight pants went viral and the internet is ROASTING

Ted Cruz
The Republican's moose knuckle is on full display and now we have to wash our eyes out with bleach!

Ted Cruz has gone viral in the past for the ridiculous and harmful things that come out of his mouth, but this time, it’s for a wardrobe malfunction that showed his family jewels in a not-so-flattering light!

Over the weekend, the Republican senator from Texas was photographed at a gathering at Mar-A-Lago — you know, Donald Trump’s Florida residence where he hid classified documents next to his toilet — and the picture has since blown up online,Queerty reports.

PatriotTakes, an account on X (formerly Twitter), posted the photo on Sunday, which shows Cruz wearing a gray checkered suit that is so tight that it accentuates his *ahem* weirdly shaped bulge and was captioned, “Don’t zoom in. Ted Cruz’s pants are way too tight.”

The comment section went wild as people called out the conservative politician’s “moose knuckle” or “camel toe,” with many commenters wishing they had never clicked on the image in the post.

But there’s never just one reason to laugh at Cruz; he’s also a sell-out who sucks up to Trump at every opportunity despite openly calling him a “sniveling coward” and a “small and petty man who is intimidated by strong women” prior to him winning the presidency in 2016.

Cruz posted a photo of himself posing with Trump at the same event with the caption, “Great to see President Trump last night at Mar-a-Lago. Despite the unprecedented legal persecution & abuse of power from angry Dems, Trump remains strong, undeterred & ready to WIN in November.”

His willingness to support Trump at every turn is especially unbelievable, knowing that Trump tried to blame Cruz’s father for assassinating John F. Kennedy and called his wife ugly — what a wild sentence to write about a senator and former president.

Lucky for us, commenters on his post won’t let him forget his hypocrisy or how ridiculous he looks in that poorly-fitted suit. “Ted, this photo makes clear that your ability to shamelessly grovel before someone who insulted you, your wife, and your father far exceeds your ability to find a competent tailor,” one person wrote.

It’s not every day you get to watch the internet galvanize to ruthlessly mock a right-wing politician, but we really wish it was!

Keep scrolling to see the most hilarious reactions to Cruz’s fashion faux pas!

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

