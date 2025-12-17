Pornhub hackers threaten to expose premium users

Netflix's Boots — a series about the coming-of-age story of a gay man in the U.S. Marine Corps. — has officially been canceled. Based on The Pink Marine by Greg Cope White, the series featured out gay writers like Andy Parker, Dominic Colón, and White himself. The cast also featured five out queer actors playing a wide range of characters: Miles Heizer (as the protagonist Cameron Cope), Max Parker (as Sergeant Liam Robert Sullivan), Sachin Bhatt (as Major Wilkinson), Angus O'Brien (as Thaddeus Beau Sterling Hicks), and Jack Cameron Kay (as Joshua Jones). It's unfortunate that yet another LGBTQ+ series gets canceled after just one season, but here we are. Below, check out how the Boots stars are reacting to the latest news.

Angus O'Brien (Hicks on 'Boots') Angus O'Brien, who played Hicks on Boots, shared via Instagram Story. Instagram (@angusobrien_) One of the fan-favorite characters from Boots, Hicks, was brought to life by Angus O'Brien. He acknowledged the show's cancelation with a post that reads: "All I can say right now is thank you to the entire cast and crew for filling my days with so much love and care and support throughout this entire journey from day 1. I started this show, newly sober, nervous as hell, and trying to figure out this next part of my life. You helped me believe in myself. My place in the industry, and my worth as a person outside of the work. To friends and strangers who watched and shared a sweet word, your kindness has meant the world to me. To the family I made in this show, my platoon, my friends, my sister for life, I will always carry your pack. That's a promise!" The actor wrapped up this Instagram Story noting that he might take a break from social media. "I'II probably be off the internet for a bit but I'm always a phone call or text away," O'Brien wrote.

Angus O'Brien (Hicks on 'Boots') Angus O'Brien, who played Hicks on Boots, shared via Instagram Story. Instagram (@angusobrien_) O'Brien shared another Instagram Story, writing: "Love you all. Happy holidays and see you in the new year! Thank you for everything!"

Sachin Bhatt (Major Wilkinson on 'Boots') Sachin Bhatt, who played Major Wilkinson on Boots, shared via Instagram Story. Instagram (@sachinbhatt) Starring as Major Wilkinson on Boots, Sachin Bhatt wrote: "Thank you to everyone who watched it and reached out. It touched people of all ages and backgrounds. Sending lots of love to the Boots family."

Sachin Bhatt (Major Wilkinson on 'Boots') Sachin Bhatt, who played Major Wilkinson on Boots, shared via Instagram Story. Instagram (@sachinbhatt) The actor followed that up with an Instagram Story that reads: "Keep telling your queer stories."

Jack Cameron Kay (Joshua Jones on 'Boots') @im.jackkay SAD but happy to be here talking with all of you. You have changed my life :) #boots Jack Cameron Kay discussed Boots's cancelation in a TikTok video addressing the fans. Read below what the actor said. "Hello. We just got word that Netflix has canceled Boots; we're not getting another season. And, I mean, I can't lie, I'm sad about it. I'm sad to hear it actually, officially said out loud. It's not really a surprise, per se. We kind of knew it was coming, because it took so long for them to say officially, and just like, you know, people talk. There's like rumors and stuff. But, you know, what makes me the saddest is just like reading everybody's messages. Everyone is in my DMs is absolutely shocked. Absolutely shocked. They can't believe it. It doesn't make any sense to them. And it doesn't really make any sense to me either. Like, there are so many factors that go into these decisions that get made, and I can't even begin to know the basis upon which they came to arrive at this decision. But it does just feel like, no matter how you cut it, the show performed well. It did well. I don't even know if Jones would've showed up [in a second season, but] I just wanted the show to continue. Like, I'm proud of it. I think it's a good show. And, you know, it isn't, for now. Who knows? The unthinkable may occur… Who knows? But, for now, it's not happening. I'm just sad for everyone who's put years of their lives into making this show. I'm sad for all those people who fought so hard to get it made in the first place. And, yeah, these things happen. This is this industry that we've all chosen to be part of. So, that all said, I just want to express my deep gratitude for everyone who watched the show, who has supported it, who has supported the cast, who has supported me. I think we, in the cast, could feel that the show was successful. No one can tell me the show wasn't successful. But in this case, it just… I guess it wasn't enough. But I will always be so proud of it. I'm proud of my work in the show. And I'm grateful for the experience, nonetheless. And Jones still loves you."

Jack Cameron Kay (Joshua Jones on 'Boots') Jack Cameron Kay, who played Joshua Jones on Boots, shared via Instagram Story. Instagram (@jackcameronkay) Kay also addressed the Boots cancelation on Instagram, writing: "I loved this show. I'm so grateful to have been a part of it. Thank you all for the love — you've changed my life. Oorah 4ever."

Jack Cameron Kay (Joshua Jones on 'Boots') Jack Cameron Kay, who played Joshua Jones on Boots, shared via Instagram Story. Instagram (@jackcameronkay) Kay's most recent Instagram Story reads: "Ppl asking, 'How is this possible?' I wish I had an answer for you. Not much of what happens in this industry nowadays makes any sense. But I'm so proud of what we did with this show and nobody can tell me it wasn't a success."

Dominic Goodman (Isaiah Nash on 'Boots') Dominic Goodman, who played Isaiah Nash on Boots, shared via Instagram Story. Instagram (@dominicdgoodman) Dominic Goodman, the Boots actor who brought Isaiah Nash to life, wrote in an Instagram Story: "I gained so much from this show; new brothers, new understanding of my own family history with the Marines and a taste of what I'm capable of as an actor. This job pushed me, it grew me and I'm grateful to have gotten such an amazing experience. Thank you to everyone who's watched! More blessings on the way!"

Dominic Goodman (Isaiah Nash on 'Boots') Dominic Goodman, who played Isaiah Nash on Boots, shared via Instagram Story. Instagram (@dominicdgoodman) Goodman also shared a screenshot of the Boots scores on Rotten Tomatoes, who are both at 90 percent. "One for the books," the actor wrote.

Ana Ayora (Captain Fajardo on 'Boots') Ana Ayora, who played Captain Fajardo on Boots, shared via Instagram Story. Instagram (@iamanaayora) Ana Ayora, who played Captain Fajardo on Boots, shared an Instagram Story that read: "This is the end of our mission. With great honor, deep gratitude and heart, I salute you all for supporting us and this beautiful much needed story. Captain Fajardo, this experience, these humans, this opportunity Expanded my life. I am forever changed."

Greg Cope White (author, 'The Pink Marine') See on Instagram Greg Cope White, author of The Pink Marine memoir that inspired the series, also shared a few words in an Instagram post. "Writing this episode of Boots was tough. Swim qualification was the first time I'd ever seen Dale fail at anything. But it represents my entire thesis behind this project. Living this moment in Boot Camp changed my life and 'claim your fucking place' became my mantra." I often think what if I didn't write The Pink Marine. My story wouldn't be available to everyone, and this is insane, in the entire world. I wouldn't have met these wonderful actors or the crew that filmed our beautiful show. As always, I appreciate the time anyone spends with my story whether the book or our show. Time is precious. If you have a story in you, please get it out to the world."

Greg Cope White (author, 'The Pink Marine') Greg Cope White via Instagram Story. Instagram (@eatgregeat) The author of The Pink Marine wrote in a subsequent Instagram Story: "Our Boots cast & crew ATE Semper Fi."